Daniel Radcliffe joins Lost City D

2021-03-23

MOSCOW, 23 Mar – RIA Novosti. The media has learned that British actor Daniel Radcliffe has joined the cast of the action comedy “The Lost City of D”, reports Deadline. According to the publication, the star of the Harry Potter films will play the villain. Together with him, Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, who were previously approved for the main roles, are involved in the film. Patti Harrison (TV series “Upstart”) and Dawine Joy Randolph (TV series “Melomaniac”) will also appear in the tape. In the film, the action will unfold around the reclusive writer (Bullock) and the handsome model (Tatum), who starred for the cover of her novel. Together, the main characters will suddenly find themselves in the jungle. There, the main character will understand that life is much more multifaceted and romantic than any story described in her books. The directors of the film are Aaron and Adam Nee, famous for the drama “The Last Romantic” and “The Band of Robbers” ( 2015). The Lost City D premieres in April 2022.

