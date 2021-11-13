“Daring, reliable and can do everything.” Brad Pitt spoke about the new Breitling watches

Since the beginning of 2021, the watch manufactory has presented two new collections. Their screenings took place in online summits, the company’s proprietary PR format. The latter was attended by Brad Pitt

Just over three years ago, the Breitling manufactory began a new life: the brand was bought by the investment fund CVC Capital Partners, and Georges Kern took over as CEO. Instead of traditional presentations, the company now has a summit format. Several offline meetings were successfully held before the pandemic (the first took place back in Basel in 2019). During the lockdown, since April 2020, Breitling has already organized five online Summit Webcasts. They are conducted by Georges Kern himself. The head of the brand not only interviews ambassadors and talks about new products – he demonstrates excellent athletic form, riding a motorbike or simulating a parachute jump, and even starring in films.

The latest summit (# 5) is dedicated to the new Super Chronomat line of 44mm chronographs – its launch was inspired by the success of last year’s premiere of the Chronomat, a sporty multifunctional watch for active life in the big city. “It all started with the rouleau roller link bracelet, one of the most sophisticated and original on the market,” says creative director Silvan Berneron.

For those who are closer to casual style, the designers have developed a new injection molded rubber bracelet that visually repeats the design of rouleau. The 44mm case is water-resistant to 200m and offers better ergonomics thanks to the slightly curved lugs for the strap. The steel bracelet of one of the references has an integrated UTC-module – a small dial with a second time zone controlled by an independent fine quartz movement. The chronograph itself is driven by an automatic in-house caliber B01 with a 72-hour power reserve – this watch has a recognizable “panda” dial with white counters.

Super Chronomat 44 watches, Breitling © press service Super Chronomat 44 watches, Breitling © press service Super Chronomat 44 watches, Breitling © press service Super Chronomat 44 watches, Breitling © press service Super Chronomat 44 watches, Breitling © press service Super Chronomat 44 Four-Year Calendar, Breitling © press service Super Chronomat 44 Four-Year Calendar, Breitling © press service

Another version is the Super Chronomat 44 Four-Year Calendar, with monochromatic dials. The Breitling 19 movement monitors the change of calendar functions (date, day of the week, month, lunar phases) for 1461 days – until January 1st of the first leap year, when the cycle must be reset to zero by pressing a button.

During the summit, Georges Kern discussed the advantages of the novelty with Brad Pitt (along with Charlize Theron and Adam Driver, the actor participates in the Breitling Cinema Squad project). Digital technologies helped to combine the head of Breitling, located in Zurich, and Brad Pitt, who got in touch from Hollywood, in the interior of the London boutique of the watch brand. Pitt admitted that he values ​​quality and elegance more in watches. And about the new Super Chronomat he said: “This watch is daring, reliable and can do everything.”

The previous episode (# 4) was also not without digital effects, and Georges Kern tried himself as a film actor. He traveled back in time to meet and communicate with three generations of the Brightling family (their historical portraits were brought to life). And at the same time to remind the audience about the most important discoveries of Breitling, which changed the history of watchmaking. In 1906 Leon invented a Vitesse pocket watch with a stopwatch and tachymeter, his son Gaston in 1915 created a chronograph with a separate button (before that it was combined with the crown), in 1934 his grandson Willie proposed a two-button chronograph system.

The latest generation of Premier Heritage watches are inspired by the heritage of the brand, so all six new products are designed in retro style and incredibly elegant. They are distinguished by emphatically vintage Arabic indexes and slightly muted dial shades – pistachio and golden copper. Each of the three series includes both steel watches and rose gold models. The Premier Heritage Chronograph is driven by the hand-wound in-house caliber B09 (based on the Breitling 01), just like its predecessors in the 1940s. The Premier Heritage Duograph is a manual-winding Breitling caliber B15 split-chronograph (based on the Breitling 03). The Premier Heritage Datora dial reflects calendar functions: day of the week, date and moon phases. Their well-coordinated work is monitored by the automatic in-house Breitling caliber B25.

Premier Heritage Chronograph watches, Breitling © press service Premier Heritage Chronograph watches, Breitling © press service Premier Heritage Duograph watches, Breitling © press service Premier Heritage Duograph watches, Breitling © press service Premier Heritage watches Datora, Breitling © press service Premier Heritage watches Datora, Breitling © press service