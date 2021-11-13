daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt underwent surgery

A year ago, Angelina Jolie wrote a long article in Time, in which she said that her daughters Shiloh and Zakhara underwent surgeries (although she did not specify which ones), and urged all women to be strong.

Ajelina Jolie with children (Photo: Monica Schipper / Getty Images for Netflix)

It would seem that in a year the wounds should have healed, but recently the paparazzi filmed 14-year-old Shiloh in a suburb of Los Angeles. The girl, who underwent hip surgery, was seen on crutches in the company of her sister Zakhara and several friends in Burbank.

Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt. Photo: legion-media.ru Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. Photo: legion-media.ru

And now Angelina Jolie, in a new article for Time Magazine, sympathized with the problem of incomplete medical knowledge about people of color, since most books do not talk about ailments on their skin. Jolie struggled to find medical advice for her children of “different backgrounds” when they all fell ill with the same rash. She also said that her 16-year-old daughter Zakhara recently underwent surgery.

Zahara, Angelina Jolie and Shiloh (Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

“I have children from different backgrounds, and I know when everyone had a rash, it looked completely different depending on their skin color. But whenever I looked at medical sources, the guideline was always white skin. Recently, my daughter Zahara, whom I adopted in Ethiopia, underwent surgery, and after that the nurse advised me to call them if her skin “turns pink”, ”the actress admitted.

In a new interview, Jolie also talked about Mind the Gap, a medical student’s guide Malone Mukwend, which addresses these issues by combining photographs and information about different conditions on different skin tones.

Pax Tien, Shiloh Nouvel, Vivienne Marcheline, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Marley and Knox Leon (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney)

Recall that the actress has three biological children from her ex-husband Brad Pitt – 15-year-old Shiloh and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivian, as well as three adopted children – 19-year-old Maddox and 17-year-old Pax from Cambodia, 16-year-old Zakhara from Ethopia …

Note that the actress recently returned home with her family after charity work with the United Nations.