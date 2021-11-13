Director of School No. 82 Elena Minaeva Laureate of the Competition Director of the Year of Russia – 2021, Novosibirsk, October-November 2021 | NHS

By the way, the parents of the students can ask questions directly to the director, for example, write in any messenger. Elena Minaeva believes that the more open a leader, the better for everyone, and social networks are a good opportunity to shorten the distance, despite the fact that there are 1,500 people in the school.

– But as? Information openness is one of the ways to live in peace. Because when a person has anxiety about some reason, when he does not instantly find an answer to his question, what does he do? He winds himself up – he comes up with different options for the development of this situation, which in fact may not exist.

The school principal has pages in different social networks, she is subscribed to the social networks of her colleagues. To avoid misunderstandings that teachers have recently encountered on social networks, she advises to have two pages – public and for their own. But not because she might not like something, but because in modern society there can be completely different interpretations, for example, harmless photos.

– I definitely put likes, – the director of the school smiles. – To me? Yes, I get a lot of likes. I have a public page, more about the school, about the profession, probably, I always have a certain message. But this is not a blog, I am not going into the blogging format.

The teacher lives by the victories and achievements of the students, so you need to use all the resources that are now, Elena Minaeva is sure. This is the best way not to get tired of the profession and avoid burnout:

– Therefore, the advice is not to be afraid, be sure to try something new, to develop. Constantly create an internal challenge for yourself, go beyond the internal framework. Then life will be rich and interesting.

