Draft amendments on the use of QR codes in public places and transport were submitted to the State Duma

10:42 13 November 2021

Coronavirus, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk

The Government of the Russian Federation has submitted to the State Duma draft amendments on the use of QR codes in transport and in public places. TASS tells what additional measures will be introduced.

Photo: Semyon Antonov / TASS

Rules for visiting public places

The first bill is called “On Amendments to the Federal Law” On the Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare of the Population. ”

From February 1, 2022, citizens will be able to visit places of public events, cultural institutions, catering and retail facilities with the presentation of: a QR code on vaccination, a document confirming that a person has had a coronavirus, or a medical withdrawal from vaccination.

Until February 1, if a person does not have the necessary documentation to visit these facilities, he will be able to present a negative PCR test. After February 1, only citizens with a medical outlet will have such an opportunity.

The law establishes a maximum 24-hour period for the transfer of data from laboratories and other medical organizations about tests to the general system of Rospotrebnadzor.

Where are they allowed only with a code?

Regions can decide for themselves which institutions should be restricted from entering. You will not need to present anything when visiting grocery stores, essential goods and pharmacies.

Employees exercising control over access to institutions will have the right to require an official identity document upon presentation of the code.

The rules of the law will be valid until June 1, 2022. You can learn more about the current measures in the regions by looking at restriction map …

Paper certificates

The QR code can be obtained in paper form. This can be done at the MFC at the request of a citizen if he is not registered with the State Services or lives in a remote area.

At the institution where a person was vaccinated, he can receive a vaccination certificate, but without a code.

Who decides when to impose restrictions?

In addition to the regional authorities, the powers of the chief sanitary doctors in the constituent entities have been added – they have the right to submit proposals to the governor in writing on additional response measures. In case of disagreement, a written response from the leadership of the region is required.

QR codes and transport

The second bill – “On Amendments to Article 107 of the Air Code of the Russian Federation and the Federal Law” Charter of Railway Transport of the Russian Federation “- makes it possible to introduce a requirement to present a code for moving on airplanes, trains and intercity buses.

First, they will be checked upon boarding, but the law provides for the possibility of introducing a requirement to present a code already when buying a ticket. To do this, you need to integrate databases. Therefore, the date of the innovation will be set by the government as it prepares to integrate the system.

The Ministry of Transport is given the right to establish the order at which moment a citizen must report a QR code. If he does not fulfill the requirement, the contract with him may be terminated. Tickets will be refunded within 30 days. Such measures will be valid until June 1, 2022.