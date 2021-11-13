https://ria.ru/20211113/neft-1758783139.html

Emergency measures: US unsealed oil reserves

MOSCOW, November 13 – RIA Novosti, Natalia Dembinskaya. Joe Biden’s administration is extremely concerned about high oil prices. Leading exporters refused to follow Washington’s lead, and now the head of the White House “is considering all the tools available.” To curb prices on the domestic market, the Ministry of Energy intends to open strategic reserves. RIA Novosti figured out whether it would help. “Measures” are being prepared. Since January, gasoline has risen in price from $ 0.62 to $ 0.83 per liter, having updated a seven-year record. Americans blame OPEC + for the price hike. The cartel is now increasing daily production by 400,000 barrels every month, gradually returning to normal after the largest single cut in history last year. However, the US is not enough. “We have an energy crisis,” said Amos Hochstein, a senior US diplomat specializing in energy. “Producers must ensure that oil and gas markets are balanced.” Bloomberg sources said the US “is preparing measures against OPEC +.” Citing diplomats and industry insiders, the agency says it is forming the strongest coalition in years to pressure the cartel. Japan and India are also calling for more production as restrictions are lifted and production ramped up around the world. Analysts at Rystad Energy, an energy research company, point to more than $ 80 a barrel as a result of “a mismatch between supply and demand.” OPEC + also advised looking at other energy markets. In particular, gas, which in recent months has shown an unprecedented rise in prices and “extreme volatility.” Such restraint is explained by the risks of a new oversupply. According to the participants in the agreement, the prices for $ 80 do not indicate the potential of the market to accept additional volumes. On the contrary, “there are a number of uncertainties that can play to lower prices,” said Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. Demand falls in winter – consumers have already replenished inventories, and the low car season is coming, with fewer tourist trips and less demand for gasoline. Do not forget about the impact on the situation of new strains of coronavirus. The effect is minimal. The US Strategic Oil Reserve (SPR) is a huge stock. More than 600 million barrels are stored underground in Louisiana and Texas for serious emergencies. This is enough to replace all imports from OPEC + countries for more than a year. While the capsule was slightly opened. According to Bloomberg – by 3.1 million barrels. How much the Ministry of Energy will decide to dump on the market remains to be seen. However, according to analysts, the sale of stocks will eliminate the shortage only for a while and is unlikely to drive gasoline prices on the domestic market. OPEC + and the USA. According to analysts, there is still a shortage of raw materials. Even if the White House releases strategic reserves, it will not change anything. At the same time, Washington has no serious leverage over the cartel. They can again threaten with sanctions against specific countries, for example, Russia. A more radical option is to require Congress to pass legislation allowing the federal government to sue OPEC for cartel conspiracy. OPEC, Russia and other producers refused to obey the demands of the American president, The New York Times stated. In addition, unlike Russia and Saudi Arabia, where production has practically recovered, the situation is different in the United States. There is still less shale than before covid. This means that there are no tools for influencing the aggravating energy crisis.

