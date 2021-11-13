EU will not introduce fifth package of sanctions against Belarus 15 November | News from Germany about Europe | DW

The fifth package of sanctions against the regime of Alexander Lukashenko in Belarus will not be adopted at the meeting of the EU foreign ministers on November 15. Instead, the ministers will approve the legal framework needed to impose sanctions for organizing migration through Belarus to the EU. This was announced on Friday, November 12, by a high-ranking EU official to DW.

On Monday, the EU Council “will adopt new criteria for including individuals or legal entities in the list of sanctions against Belarus,” the source said. According to him, the preparation of this decision has already been completed, although he did not rule out that something may change by November 15. “The new criteria will affect those individuals or legal entities that facilitate the entry of third parties into the EU,” the official explained and added: “There are proposals on possible lists from the EU states, but there will obviously not be a decision on them on Monday.”

The fact is that in order to impose sanctions, the European Union must first approve a legal framework. The current legal documents provide that restrictions are imposed for serious violations of human rights in Belarus, repression against civil society and democratic opposition, undermining the rule of law or for supporting the Lukashenka regime. On Monday, these criteria are planned to be expanded to those who organize the illegal transportation or smuggling of migrants through the territory of Belarus for the purpose of their transfer to the EU. Only then will it be possible to add specific individuals and companies to the sanctions lists.

According to a DW source, after expanding the criteria, he expects the sanctions themselves to be quickly adopted. For a more effective impact, the EU will coordinate new restrictive measures with other countries, in particular the US, UK, Canada, the official added.

EU talks to Belarusian authorities about migrants at the border

European diplomats are also trying to convince the Belarusian authorities to stop organizing the influx of migrants from the Middle East and Africa to the EU borders. For this purpose, the Federal Foreign Office’s representative for Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia Michael Siebert held a telephone conversation on the morning of November 12 with Deputy Foreign Minister of Belarus Sergei Aleinik. “There was a signal from our side: you must stop this activity, this hybrid attack,” said a senior EU official.

He also stressed that this conversation should not be viewed as a recognition of the legitimacy of the Belarusian authorities. “We have a problem. We are the target of the aggression on our borders. And we speak directly to the source of the aggression to tell them that, firstly, they must stop, and secondly, that they must allow UN humanitarian agencies to took care of these people, “the source added.

Recall that after the elections on August 9, 2020, the EU does not recognize Alexander Lukashenko as the legitimate president of Belarus.

See also:

How the Belarusian transit of migrants to the EU works On the border with Poland A large number of illegal migrants from Syria and Iraq have now accumulated on the border of Belarus and Poland, who are trying to get into the EU. They are trying to break through the barbed wire fence set up by Poland. In May, Lukashenka announced that Minsk would no longer deter refugees from further travel to EU countries, and since then the number of illegal migrants has grown significantly.

How the Belarusian transit of migrants to the EU works Trapped between Poland and Belarus Migrants are actually stuck on the border between Poland and Belarus. The Polish side does not allow them to enter the EU, pointing out that there are no grounds for entry and that they are an instrument of hybrid attacks on the part of Lukashenka. The ruler of Belarus is accused of provoking a migration crisis by organizing the transfer of thousands of illegal migrants to the EU borders.

How the Belarusian transit of migrants to the EU works Delivered to the border from Minsk According to migrants, travel agencies in their countries sell air tickets to Minsk and issue them a 30-day visa. The cost together with the services of “carriers” is up to 20,000 euros. From Minsk, depending on the package of services purchased, they are either taken to the hotel or sent to the waiting room. When a group is recruited, they are put on a bus and taken to the border.

How the Belarusian transit of migrants to the EU works The beginning of the journey of migrants from Iraq Most of the illegal migrants trying to get to the EU through Belarus are Iraqi citizens. They arrive in Minsk from three cities on the territory of Iraqi Kurdistan: Erbil, Shiladze and Sulaimaniyah. Under pressure from the EU, Iraq has canceled direct flights to Minsk from Baghdad since August. People also travel to Belarus from Syria, Afghanistan, Congo. Migrants reach Minsk via Dubai, Turkey, Lebanon and Ukraine.

How the Belarusian transit of migrants to the EU works First – a flight to Minsk, then – the border with the EU Belarus has significantly increased the number of flights from the Middle East to Minsk. Until next March, about 40 flights are scheduled weekly from the airports of Istanbul, Damascus and Dubai to Minsk – twice as many as a year ago. The air harbors of these cities are currently most often used by migrants to fly to Belarus to travel further to the EU countries.

How the Belarusian transit of migrants to the EU works Flights with migrants not only at the Minsk airport Currently, about 800-1000 migrants arrive in Belarus every day. In this regard, five more Belarusian airports may soon be used to service flights from the Middle East. They will go from national to international. One of them is located in the city of Grodno, just 20 kilometers from the Polish border.

How the Belarusian transit of migrants to the EU works What is happening in the Belarusian border area In the Belarusian legislation, nothing has changed regarding the visit of the border strip by citizens of Belarus and foreigners. To get here, you must first contact the border service, notify your intentions and get a pass. Violators face fines and deportation. But now there are many illegal immigrants in the border area. They are hiding in the woods, trying to cross the border with Poland.

How the Belarusian transit of migrants to the EU works Through Belarusian forests – to Poland According to the stories of migrants, Belarusian border guards help them cross to the Polish side – they cut the barbed wire or find a safe loophole with the help of drones. And already in Poland, using geolocation in a smartphone, migrants determine the location of the person who will take them further. For example, to Germany.

How the Belarusian transit of migrants to the EU works Migrants don’t want to stay in Poland According to the Dublin regulation, migrants must apply for asylum in the country where they first crossed the EU border. But in Poland, refugees prefer not to register and leave their fingerprints in the EU fingerprint database. Many people succeed in this, and therefore the number of refugees that the German authorities can send back to Poland is extremely small.

How the Belarusian transit of migrants to the EU works Refugee target – Germany Transport on the Polish side, as a rule, is a small cargo van, in the body of which 30-40 people are packed. An escort car drives ahead of the reconnaissance van. If suddenly there is a check on the road, the route changes. The Polish-German border is crossed in different ways: in the same van, on foot, and by taxi, and by public transport.

How the Belarusian transit of migrants to the EU works Refugees in Germany According to the German police, 4,900 migrants illegally entered the FRG through Belarus and Poland in October – twice as many as in September. All illegal immigrants caught or voluntarily surrendered to the German authorities are found by police officers with passports stamped by Belarusian border guards. Author: Natalia Pozdnyakova





