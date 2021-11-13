https://ria.ru/20211113/domogatelstvo-1758866912.html

Ex-participant in Trump show dropped harassment charges

Former Donald Trump show participant Summer Zervos has dropped a harassment lawsuit against him, Zervos’ lawyers said in a statement. RIA Novosti, 13.11.2021

WASHINGTON, November 13 – RIA Novosti. Former Donald Trump show participant Summer Zervos has dropped a lawsuit against him on charges of harassment, Zervos’ lawyers said in a statement. damage to her reputation. Zervos claimed that he kissed her and grabbed her hands without permission, Trump called it a lie. The lawsuit was filed in January 2017 when Trump took office and Trump himself again accused Zervos of telling a lie. “The lawsuit filed by the woman who concocted fake accusations against President Trump for the sake of fame and money has just been completely withdrawn,” the ex-president’s office said in a written statement. “The fake media totally, totally distorted the facts because they are corrupt President Trump is fully acquitted, “the former president’s representatives added, noting that Trump did not pay any money. “It is very sad when this happens, but it is extremely important to fight for truth and justice,” Trump himself said.

