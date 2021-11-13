Experts called Ethereum’s “important” advantage over Bitcoin

Ethereum and Bitcoin both hit new all-time highs this week. So, the ETH rate reached 4,870 USD, and BTC – 69,000 USD. Yesterday, ETH traded at USD 4,550 (-9% from a new high), and BTC at USD 62,600 (-6.5%). Representatives of the expert community agree that by the end of the year the Ethereum rate may grow even more.

ETH price is more stable

V. Peshikov from 8848 Invest considers ETH to be a more promising cryptocurrency than Bitcoin. At the moment, mining ETH is profitable for the cryptocurrency industry. At the same time, the level of internal inflation of the coin is several times lower than that of BTC. This is extremely important for institutional investors who are used to finding salvation from inflationary risks in fiat.

Peshikov stressed that support for ETH continues to be provided by NFT and DeFi. At the end of the summer, the network changed the procedure for calculating transaction fees. Part of the commission payments that were previously received by cryptominers in the form of a reward is currently being burned. As of 11/11/2021, more than USD 4 billion worth of alcoins were burned on the network.

Burning coins helps keep inflation in check. As a result, their value rises. The burning of tokens is counted in the blockchain as a transaction. Thus, anyone can make sure that the digital currency has indeed been destroyed.

Expert opinion

According to S. Zhdanov, who is the head of the EXMO crypto platform, the main reason for the growth in the Ethereum rate over the past months was the decrease in the volume of emission. The development of the Ethereum ecosystem can be characterized as stable. Most likely, in the medium term, it will be transferred to the PoS algorithm.

Recall that the PoW algorithm is currently used in the network. The main difference of the PoS algorithm is that there is no need for cryptominers that generate computing power. The performance of the blockchain is ensured by stacking. Simply put, the network is maintained by the coin holders themselves for a reward.

Growth prospects

Crypto investors have withdrawn a large volume of ETH tokens from exchange platforms. According to A. Podolyan from Cryptorg, taking into account the destruction of the cryptocurrency, about 50% of the daily volume of emission is liquidated. Podolyan believes that by the end of this year ETH will rise in price to 6,000 USD. The growth of the altcoin rate will continue to remain dependent on the dynamics of BTC.

Peshikov believes that by the beginning of next year ETH will be trading at more than 5,000 USD. At the same time, by the end of 2022, the rate of this digital currency may rise to 10,000 USD.

