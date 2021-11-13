Fashion digest: from a campaign with Bella Hadid to a children’s beauty line by Kylie Jenner

Bella Hadid

All the top news comes from fashion weeks again – now everyone is keeping a close eye on the shows in Milan. Well, what else happened in the industry, we tell you in our digest.

1.Bella Hadid is the face of the new Self-Portrait campaign

Unlike her sister Gigi, whom we see regularly in Milan, Bella Hadid has not yet appeared on the podium. But this week, the model showed subscribers a new campaign with her participation – Bella starred for Self-Portrait. The author of the pictures is Harley Weir, known for her work with Balenciaga, Chanel, Stella McCartney and other brands, as well as fashion magazines.

Bella Hadid

2.Emily Ratzkowski and Pete Davidson star in Moose Knuckles ad campaign

This week, Canadian brand Moose Knuckles reminded everyone that winter is coming! Emily Ratajkowski, Pete Davidson and Adwoa Aboah plunge into the ice in a new campaign directed by David LaChapelle, known for his phantasmagoric style.

Emily Ratzkowski Pete Davidson, Adwoa Aboah and Emily Ratzkowski Adwoa Aboah Pete Davidson

3.Jean Paul Gaultier presented a collaboration with rapper Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X has long been a star not only in the music scene, but also in the fashion scene. Each of his appearance on the red carpet becomes an event, and spectacular images compete with another extravagant fashionist Billy Porter. He tries himself as a performer in the genre of fashionable collaborations. This week, the network announced the rapper’s collaboration with the Jean Paul Gaultier brand.

For the capsule, Jean-Paul Gaultier reworked the famous top from his spring-summer 2001 collection in the aesthetics of Lil Nas X. The top has a circulation of 666 and costs 333 euros. Provocative gestures are also part of the rapper’s aesthetic. Recall that he previously released a collaboration with Nike: the batch of customized sneakers also consisted of 666 pairs, and a drop of real blood was added to the shoes.

Lil nas x

4.Kylie Jenner has released a children’s beauty line

Kylie Jenner, 24, who is now expecting her second child, decided to expand her beauty business and launched the Kylie Baby line of products for children, which will include skin and hair care products designed for babies and young children.

I dreamed of developing clean, safe, effective and sustainable baby care products when I became a mom,

– admitted Kylie.

Kylie Jenner with her daughter Stormi

Now, when the celebrity is expecting an addition to the family, she apparently decided that there is nowhere to save. Jenner also said that all the tools have already been tested and approved by her three-year-old daughter Stormi.