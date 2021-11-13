Father of the family, suspect in the murder of his wife and daughter, arrested | News | News

In the Kvarkensky district of the Orenburg region, the police detained a 25-year-old local resident on suspicion of the murder of his three-year-old daughter and wife. This was reported on November 12 by the press service of the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs.

It is noted that police officers received a message about the bodies of a 20-year-old local resident and her three-year-old child in an apartment at home in the village of Kvarkeno. Law enforcers began operational search activities, during which it was possible to establish that after the murder, the possible criminal headed towards the Chest River. In this area, the Ministry of Internal Affairs added, the officers were looking for the suspect by tracks in the snow.

“As a result, a few hours later, the alleged murderer was detained in the area of ​​the Oktyabrsky village, which is located 15 km from the Kvarkeno village, where the brutal murder was committed,” the message says.

The suspect is in the police department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in the Kvarkensky district, the department concluded.

Earlier on the same day, it was reported that a man could stab his wife during a quarrel, and then strangle his daughter. As neighbors said, the woman was cheating on her husband, and the daughter might not be from him, but in general the family created a positive impression and was not noticed in alcohol.

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case on the fact of the double murder. It was clarified that the child was strangled, and his mother sustained stab wounds.