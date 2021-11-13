FBI “kidnapped” a Russian at the request of the United States

Russian was arrested and kept in Holland

Photo: Anna Mayorova © URA.RU

The FBI “actually kidnapped” Russian citizen Denis Dubnikov, he was arrested in the Netherlands. This was announced by his lawyer Arkady Bukh.

“Mexico did not let him into the country. The American secret services pushed him onto a plane to Holland and sent him there, paying for a ticket. That is, in fact, they simply kidnapped, ”the lawyer told RIA Novosti. According to Bukh, the special services in question are the FBI.

He noted that Dubnikov is now in prison in Holland and is awaiting extradition to the United States. He is accused of money laundering in the interests of cybercriminals. The Russian faces up to 20 years in prison. The arrest occurred at the request of the United States.

Earlier, analyst Igor Danchenko was arrested in the United States. The American authorities have detained him as part of an investigation into possible ties of the former President of the country, Donald Trump, with Russia. Later, the Russian was released on bail.