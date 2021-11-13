For whom did Alex Rodriguez “traded” J. Lo









It is impossible to believe that you can change a woman like Jennifer Lopez. But, since this has happened, it remains only to see who caused the whole story.









Eh, 51-year-old J. Lo is not at all lucky in matters of the heart. Apparently, the singer and actress are equally successful in their career and personal life. While girls all over the world are trying to imitate their beloved artist, Lopez’s men are still missing something. We can only guess and see how the former 45-year-old Alex Rodriguez was so hooked on Madison LeCroy. The name of 30-year-old Madison has already appeared in the headlines and foreshadowed disappointing news – the girl allegedly called on the video link with the fiancé J.Lo. Whether it is true or not, it is not known, but that Rodriguez, whose infidelity was regularly reported to Jennifer, that Madison did not have an exemplary reputation. LeCroy became famous thanks to her participation in the reality show “Southern Charm”. The girl has already been accused of having ties with married men and, according to fans, hinted at Alex. Of course, Madison denied her involvement in the ex-baseball player. However, later, the girl surrendered under the onslaught of the public and nevertheless opened the veil of secrecy about the “unknown athlete.” “He corresponded with me, and yes, we talked on the phone. But there was nothing. I have never met him live and did not touch him, “Madison assured. Now interest in the biography of a star with dubious popularity has grown greatly – J. Lo fans are trying to find out what the girl could interest Rodriguez. Here’s what we know about Madison: 30 years old, she was born in a province in the southern United States, which she still loves dearly. She became famous thanks to her participation in reality, and later began an affair with one of her colleagues on the set, with whom a scandalous breakup followed. LeCroy has an 8-year-old son whom she gave birth to in a marriage to Josh Hughes. Madison works as a professional makeup artist and hairdresser in South Carolina. According to her website, she specializes in preparing for glamor shoots and weddings.

J. Law and Alex Rodriguez split after a two-year engagement and four years of relationship. Jennifer’s romance alarmed many, including her third husband Mark Anthony, who openly disliked Alex – not in vain. Rumors about the endless adventures of Rodriguez literally climbed out of all the cracks, but the Latin American preferred not to react to them in any way.

The couple rescheduled the wedding ceremony twice. Among the reasons was a pandemic, but Lopez's uncertainty in the chosen one is more likely. However, you can already rejoice that the wedding did not take place – a woman like Jennifer Lopez does not need some kind of reveler.