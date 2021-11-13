https://ria.ru/20211113/mid-1758930738.html

Foreign Ministry noted that US accusations against Russia have become more aggressive

In the actions of Washington and its allies, there is a negative trend towards increasingly harsh attacks against Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry told RIA Novosti, 11/13/2021

MOSCOW, November 13 – RIA Novosti. In the actions of Washington and its allies, there is a negative tendency towards increasingly harsh attacks against Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. it is more aggressive to come out with unsubstantiated accusations against Russia of allegedly concealing part of the former military-technical program of the USSR. The “Skripals case” inspired by Great Britain and the alleged poisoning of Alexei Navalny are again brought to light, “the ministry said in a commentary on the ministry’s website. still did not provide any evidence of his charges. In turn, Germany, France and Sweden flatly refuse to interact with Moscow on the investigation of where, when and under what circumstances outside of Russia in the biomaterials of Navalny was a poisonous substance called “Novichok” in the West. By doing this, they violate the Chemical Weapons Convention and international agreements on legal assistance. “Our calls for strengthening the CWC regime do not meet with a constructive response from the Westerners. As a result, we have to state with regret that the once authoritative independent technical organization, the OPCW, is turning into an instrument for serving geopolitical interests. a narrow group of states, “the Foreign Ministry believes. As the ministry added, the United States has recently begun to actively promote the theme of its” commitment “to the CWC on international platforms and in the media space. At the same time, Washington does not focus on the fact that chemical warfare agents are planned to be destroyed no earlier than September 2023 – this violates the terms originally established by the CWC for more than ten years. bad on the plane on the way from Tomsk. Based on the results of the examinations, the Omsk doctors called the main diagnosis a metabolic disorder, which caused a sharp change in blood sugar. It is still unclear what caused it, but no poison was found in Navalny’s blood and urine, and he was later transported by plane to Germany. After that, the FRG government announced, citing military doctors, that Navalny was allegedly poisoned with a substance from the Novichok group of toxic warfare agents. The conclusions of the German experts were confirmed by the laboratories of Sweden and France. At the same time, at the request of Berlin, the OPCW is conducting its own research. The Kremlin indicated in this regard that Berlin did not inform Moscow of its findings. The Foreign Ministry stressed that Russia is awaiting a response from Germany to an official request on this situation: within a month, the FRG sent three requests for legal assistance on the situation with Navalny, but they did not receive answers to them. On the day of Navalny’s hospitalization, the prosecutor’s office and the police began to conduct their checks.

