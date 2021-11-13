Forte startup raised $ 725 million from a16z, Solana Ventures and other investors

Forte, a blockchain solutions provider for game publishers, raised $ 725 million in a Series B funding round.

We’re delighted to announce the close of our Series B from a diverse group of titans across games, entertainment, and blockchain. The funding underscores the belief that a more equitable future is possible for players, developers, and fans alike. https://t.co/lW1AnetOVX – Forte (@FortePlatform) November 12, 2021

The investment round was attended by Sea Capital, Kora Management, Andreessen Horowitz, Tiger Global, Solana Ventures, Polygon Studios, Cosmos, Animoca Brands and Warner Music Group.

Forte will use the raised funds to expand services and exit the testing regime. At the time of writing, the platform is available by invitation only.

According to a press release, the startup has partnerships with over 40 game developers. Forte helps them integrate blockchain technology and non-fungible tokens (NFT).

In May, the firm raised $ 185 million in a Serie A investment round led by Griffin Gaming Partners. So, in 2021, Forte funding exceeded $ 900 million.

Recall that in November, the developer of NFT games Mythical Games raised $ 150 million with an estimate of $ 1.25 billion.

Earlier, Hong Kong-based gaming platform The Sandbox closed a $ 93 million funding round.

