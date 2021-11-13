Four top managers fled from the largest Chinese chip maker. They were scared of US sanctions

SMIC has lost four board members who have left the company following the new US sanctions against the company. Among them was the now ex-head of the R&D division of SMIC Chang Shang-Yi, whom she lured from TSMC at the cost of considerable efforts. Zhou Zixue, chairman of the board of directors, left the company two months before the quartet left.

Mass exodus

Chinese semiconductor manufacturer Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. (SMIC) lost four board members overnight. According to the Tom’s Hardware portal, the reason for this was the new US sanctions, which are directly related to SMIC.

The new US DOC restrictive measures require SMIC to ask the States for a license for any US technology it uses (or will use) in its production. Without such a license, SMIC will not be able to use this or that technology, which may not have the best impact on its business.

It is not yet known who will take the places of those who left the board of directors of SMIC

These changes are in addition to the previously imposed sanctions. SMIC was blacklisted by the US authorities at the end of 2020, which made it almost impossible to purchase the latest equipment from American companies. As a result, this led primarily to a slowdown in the growth and development of SMIC production, which still uses 14nm FinFET-based manufacturing processes, but also limited it to move to 10nm and more modern standards. As a result, SMIC had to concentrate on the production of microcircuits based on ancient technical processes, including 28 nm.

Who left the company

Not wishing to continue to “cook” in everything related to sanctions, the deputy general director left the board of directors of SMIC Liang Mong-Sun (Liang Mong-Song). He is closely associated with the semiconductor business, having held executive positions at Samsung and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world’s largest chip manufacturer, prior to joining SMIC.

Liang Mong-Sun explained his departure from the board of directors by his desire to “focus on fulfilling his duties as deputy head of SMIC.” He decided not to leave this position.

The example of a colleague was followed by the vice chairman of SMIC Chan Shang-Yi (Chiang Shang-Yi), former head of research and development at TSMC, who held an identical position at SMIC. He bluntly stated that he wants to spend more time with his family.

Chang Shang-Yi was one of the most valuable executives for SMIC

A similar decision was made by a non-executive director and an independent non-executive director. Zhou Tse (Zhou Jie) and Young Kwang Lee (Young Kwang Leei). They said they would like to focus on “other business matters”.

In fact, five top managers have left SMIC in recent months. The flight of this quartet was preceded by the departure of the chairman of the board of directors in early September 2021 Zhou Zixue (Zhou Zixue).

Chinese tech giant

Tom’s Hardware portal experts call SMIC the largest Chinese semiconductor manufacturer. Analysts of the research company Statista agree with this.

According to its data, in the second quarter of 2021, SMIC was among the top 5 largest electronics manufacturers in the world in terms of revenue. It was ranked fifth in the ranking with a world market share of 5.3%. In front of it was the American company Globalfoundries (6.1%).

Sanctions may make SMIC lag behind competitors

The top three include two vendors from Taiwan. It is the unsurpassed world leader TSMC with a giant 52.9% share and a more modest UMC with 7.2% in third place. South Korean Samsung is on the second line with 17.3%.

An attempt to circumvent sanctions

In its announcement of the departure of the top executive quintet, SMIC stated that the staffing changes would not have a significant impact on the company’s operations. How true these predictions are will become known in the near future.

According to Tom’s Hardware, the successful poaching of Chang Shang-Yi from TSMC was a big deal for SMIC. The company needed an experienced R&D manager to shape its further development strategy in this direction. And she needed such a top manager because, under the yoke of American sanctions, the company could not get access to the manufacturing tools needed to develop technologies for manufacturing semiconductors with a topology of less than 10 nm.

Due to the fact that US sanctions do not allow SMIC to move to modern technical processes, the company can no longer compete on equal terms with TSMC and Samsung. They successfully mastered 5 nm back in 2020 and are preparing for a new leap forward, straight to 2 nm and even to 1 nm.

Unable to develop in this direction, SMIC decided to start expanding its existing production according to outdated standards. This means, first of all, the construction of new factories.

In particular, in early September 2021, the company announced its readiness to build the largest semiconductor plant in China. Investments in the project will amount to almost $ 8.9 billion, and after launch, the factory will be able to stamp 100 thousand 300 mm plates per month.

Production will be carried out according to 28-nanometer standards and even more ancient technical processes. Such topologies are still used in the manufacture of screen controllers, Wi-Fi modules, network controllers, etc. Tom’s Hardware experts believe that against the background of the worldwide shortage of any microcircuits caused by the coronavirus pandemic, SMIC will definitely not complain about the absence of SMIC customers.

SMIC will build its new factory near Shanghai. Traditionally for SMIC, the plant will build a joint venture in which SMIC will control 51% of the shares. The Shanghai Municipal People’s Government will own less than 25%, with the remaining 24% going to outside investors who are yet to be found. The authorized capital of the joint venture will amount to $ 5.5 billion. The timing of the completion of construction and the start of operation of the factory on November 12, 2021 was not known.