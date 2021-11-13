From Hailey Bieber to Kylie Jenner: five ways to paint lips this summer

On a tanned face, even the most unexpected shades of lipsticks look harmonious. The 90s, as expected, burst into summer make-up trends. For inspiration, we revisit the clips of Gwen Stefani, J.Lo and TLC – to repeat the pearlescent tints on the lips, ombre and neon

Ombre

Ombre lip makeup from the videos of Gwen Stefani and Jennifer Lopez from the late 90s is back in fashion. Lips in a similar vein were seen on Andra Day’s at the Golden Globe Awards at Acne Studios’ Spring Summer 2021 show, and this summer was tried by models Elsa Hosk and Barbara Palvin.

The main rule of this make-up is to start from the edge of the lips. You need to circle the contour of the lips with a pencil, apply lipstick or gloss to the tone on top, and then blend the color a little with your fingers. And if you want a clearer border – like Victoria Beckham in the Spice Girls videos – you don’t need shading, you can just complete the makeup with a light finish of translucent shine.

Lip liner Lip Pencil, Nineties Style, Vera Beauty © press service Creamy lip gloss with the effect of the volume Full-On, Seychelles Breeze, Buxom © press service Liquid lipstick Love Me Liquid Lipcolour, Bragging Rights, MAC © press service Oil for lips with tone Lip Comfort Oil Shimmer, 006 Coral, Clarins © press service

Metallic

Metallic or holographic lips and shimmery glitters (like Ashish’s spring / summer 2021 show) are a great way to accentuate a monochrome look and a bold makeup option for a party. This effect is very fond of Rihanna, Kylie Jenner and Alex Demi (“Euphoria”). Life hack: so that this gloss does not clog into the folds of your lips, you can apply matte lipstick or balm as a base, and then use gloss or lipstick for a glossy finish.

Lipstick with a metallic effect Rouge Dior Metallic 762, Dior © press service Lip balm Rouge Dior, Dior © press service Lip gloss Guilty Pleasure, Starlight, Vera Beauty © press service Metallic lipstick Pink Proud, Nor Sorry, Essence © press service

Neon

A bold option for those who are fed up with pale shades of pink and want to try something brighter. Neon pink looks especially good in a glossy version – this was the one at the Tom Ford show. But you can also try matte – it is only important to apply a base for lipstick, otherwise cracks on the lips may appear.

Long-lasting matte lipstick Super Stay Matte Ink, 35 Creator, Maybelline New York © press service Base for lips Prep Prim Lip, MAC © press service Dazzleglass Lip Gloss, 401 Funtabulous, MAC © press service

Orange

The trendiest orange this summer was on the lips of the models at the Versace Spring / Summer 2021 show – matte and bright, so self-sufficient that it suits the role of the only make-up accent in the image. A more modest version can be seen in Selena Gomez – makeup artist Hang Wango made the singer a light coral shade on her lips and shimmery shadows on the eyelids. And a brighter red-coral version is at Kourtney Kardashian.

Lipstick Joli Rouge, Papaya, Clarins © press service Matte lipstick Rouge, Orange Brule, Hermès © press service Lip gloss Lip Gloss, 0059, Sergey Naumov © press service

Lacquered lips

Another trend from the 90s that never seems to go out of style. We remember the neutral shades that create varnished shine from the clips of Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears. It is easy to repeat the make-up – just apply the gloss in several layers over the matte lipstick. But layering is not at all necessary – you can take an example from the model Hailey Bieber and actress Sabrina Carpenter and slightly emphasize the lips with a nude pink gloss. If you add a little creamy blush to the cheekbones and eyelids, you get a good basic make-up for every day.