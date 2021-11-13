From Rihanna to Hailey Bieber: 5 simple beauty secrets :: Beauty :: RBK Style

It turns out that repeating the signature tricks of the beauty routine of Hayley Bieber, Gigi Hadid, Rihanna, Selena Gomez and Emily Ratajkowski is not at all difficult and quite affordable in terms of the budget.

Double disguise

© Hailey Rhode Bieber / YouTube

In her YouTube video, Hailey Bieber said that she never forgets about a creamy moisturizing mask she puts on her entire face as she prepares her skin for the day. And for a quick awakening effect, he also uses an eye mask in the form of patches on top of it, which he presses with a roller massager to make both tools work as actively as possible.

Lip balm

In a beauty tutorial for Vogue, Gigi Hadid, who became a mother at the beginning of the year, shared that she always starts her makeup with lip balm. During the time she manages to apply the foundation, make up her eyes and place accents, the lips are perfectly moisturized and the lipstick lays down perfectly, relieving her of the feeling of stickiness on her lips and layering.

Blush for contouring

© instagram.com/selenagomez

Selena Gomez, whose own beauty brand will appear in Russia in the summer, says in her numerous tutorials that she always puts blush on the very top of her cheeks, and not on apples, as is the case. She was taught this by Hang Wango, @hungvanngo. The celebrity makeup artist believes this is the best way to achieve soft facial contouring.

Multipurpose bronzer

Rihanna’s favorite trick is to apply bronzer to the crease of her upper eyelid to add a warm glow to her look. If you use the same bronzer for its intended purpose on the cheekbones, forehead and chin, as well as add a little on the lips, you can get a warm natural look in a minimalist style.

Natural oil for radiance

When no makeup is needed, Emily Ratajkowski applies an all-natural, hypoallergenic, soothing cosmetic oil from True Botanicals all over her face. These natural oils are often approved for use even during pregnancy, breastfeeding and newborn care. In addition to the moisturizing and soothing effect, the product gives the face a beautiful natural glow, replacing the foundation and highlighter.