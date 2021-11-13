Fuel pumping has begun from a container ship that has run aground near Nakhodka (PHOTO) – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

The tanker for pumping fuel from the container ship Rise Shine arrived at the scene and began work. The previously promised second row of booms around the grounded vessel have not yet been installed. But according to Ivan Agarevsky, director of the Primorsky branch of FBU “Marine Rescue Service of Rosmorrechflot”, the procedure for pumping oil products is completely safe.

According to him, this process began at approximately 15:30 on Saturday, November 13. How long the fuel pumping will last, the Marine Rescue Service could not say. But they assured that the whole procedure was safe: the sleeves that were applied to the ship in distress are new, and the risk of leakage is excluded.

By the end of the day, the VL.ru correspondent was convinced that the pumping process was still ongoing. The tanker anchored near the grounded container ship. For its operation, the boom (floating enclosing elements limiting the spread of substances on the surface of the water. – Approx. VL.ru) was removed and re-fixed so that it covered both vessels. However, the second level of booms, which was promised to be installed here on Friday, is still not in place.

Recall, on November 9, in the area of ​​Cape Kozino off the coast of Nakhodka, the container ship Rise Shine under the Panama flag with 14 crew members on board – all Chinese citizens – ran aground. By the end of the day, the team was evacuated. The reason for the grounding, according to preliminary data, was the breakage of the anchor at the ship’s anchorage 200 meters from the coast due to a high wave.

On board Rise Shine there are 199 containers with consumer goods with a total weight of over 1.6 thousand tons. According to preliminary information, these are auto parts, fittings, printers, vacuum cleaners, diapers, air humidifiers and other goods. Also, the ship contains more than 300 tons of fuels and lubricants.