Gaming Platform Rival Teams Up With Cardano To Create NFT Marketplace | Blockchain24

Leading esports platform Rival has officially announced a partnership with Cardano to simplify the NFT platform showcasing franchises at Rival stable.

“Cardano will facilitate the sale of NFTs, the ability to create and distribute NFTs, redemption of NFTs for physical goods, and market-based licensing fees through the Rival platform to its customers’ gaming communities, including brands, media, sports teams and leagues.”

The news premiered at the Cardano Summit, which also showcased many partnerships to achieve the goal of positive change globally.

But in terms of appeal to the mass market and those not necessarily already crypto-savvy, Rival’s partnership stood out as the most intriguing.

Rival describes itself as a ‘white label’ platform that allows companies to connect to gaming and esports to find new customers, drive engagement, build community loyalty, and generate additional revenue streams around their brand.

Her clients include many sports teams such as the Seattle Seahawks of the National Football League (NFL), the Detroit Pistons of the National Basketball Association (NBA), the English Premier League (Premier League) teams Aston Villa and Watford.

Rival CEO Matt Virtue said the partnership with Cardano for NFT will help his firm maximize and personalize the Rival experience for everyone involved. Using Cardano technology, Virtue can now take their offerings to the next level.

“Our partnership with Cardano marks Rival’s entry into the blockchain and represents a significant step in our evolution as an enterprise platform to unleash unlimited potential in gaming and esports.”

The real utility on Cardano may not be long

This is possible thanks to the Alonzo smart contract protocol, which launched just over two weeks ago, on September 12th.

Even though this date has been hailed as a new era for Cardano, many are beginning to realize that it can take years to create real utility and a fairly “full” ecosystem.

Data from adapools.org shows that there are over 7,000 smart contracts deployed on the network. But only 27 of them are Plutus smart contract scripts. This means that the vast majority are Mary-era scenarios for native tokens / NFTs, not real-world applications.

On the day of Alonzo’s launch, IOHK’s director of marketing and communications, Tim Harrison, found it necessary to curb expectations. He described the situation as a journey to a destination, adding that users shouldn’t expect too much in the initial stages.

“Great hopes are pinned on this renewal. Some are unjustifiably so. Cardano watchers can look forward to a sophisticated ecosystem of consumer-ready DApps available straight out of the box. This is where expectations need to be managed. “

However, with Rival on board and more, the ecosystem will soon be full enough.