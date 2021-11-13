Gas supplies via the Yamal-Europe pipeline are reduced by 40%

Gas supplies from Russia via the Yamal-Europe pipeline through Poland to Germany are down by about 40% on Friday. Transit through Ukraine is stable and remains at the level of Wednesday and Thursday, it follows from the data of the German gas transport operator Gascade and the Ukrainian GTS Operator. Against the backdrop of news about the reduction in pumping, December gas futures in Europe are growing. Earlier, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko threatened the European Union to cut off gas transit in case of expansion of sanctions.

“Gas pumping through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Germany on Friday morning is reduced by about 40% by Thursday, to almost 450 thousand cubic meters. m per hour “, – cites the data of Gascade. At the same time, deliveries through Ukraine, according to the agency, are kept at the level of the last days: the bids indicate the maximum volume of deliveries within the framework of the contract for pumping through the Ukrainian GTS (109 million cubic meters per day).

Gas futures prices in Europe at the opening of trading against the background of a decrease in supplies through the gas pipeline are growing by 6.6%, fluctuating at $ 940 per 1,000 cubic meters. m. The price of December gas futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands at 10:09 Moscow time is € 78.5 per 1 MW • h ($ 937 per 1,000 cubic meters), follows from the data of the ICE exchange.

Earlier, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko threatened the European Union in the event of expansion of sanctions to cut off the transit of gas, which goes through the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline. “We are heating Europe, they are still threatening us that they will close the border,” he said.

Over the past few days, Gazprom has increased gas transit through Ukraine – from about 60 million to 88-90 million cubic meters. m per day. At the same time, despite the growth in the physical supplies of Russian gas to Europe, the level of reserves in Gazprom’s gas storage facilities not only does not increase, but even decreases.

