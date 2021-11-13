GBTC robbery in Spain – Bitcoin ATM theft video in Barcelona

In Spain, a gang of intruders brazenly robbed a branch of a cryptocurrency company stealing a Bitcoin ATM… A notable nuance was that the stolen cryptomat was installed in one of the elite districts of Barcelona.

According to the Catalan portal Cronica Global, the crime took place in front of many eyewitnesses at about 3 am on November 12. The Catalan police have already confirmed the incident, but declined to provide any details due to the ongoing investigation. (scroll to the bottom of the page to view the entry).

The robbers stole a cryptomat installed at the branch of the international company Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), located in the richest area of ​​the city – Sarria-Sant Gervasi. This organization provides services for the purchase and exchange of digital currency.

Video of the day

The company has not yet responded to media appeals. Therefore, even the approximate amount of losses remained unknown…

According to the video filmed from the scene, the crime was carefully planned by a whole group of criminals. According to the estimates of journalists, at least eight people were involved in the attack, who operated in two vehicles.

First, one SUV crashed into the closed shutters of a GBTC showcase. After that, six hooded intruders burst inside, took out the car to buy cryptocurrency, put her in another car and disappeared, splashing at the assembled spectators from a fire extinguisher.

#Barcelona:

Un grupo de encapuchados roba un cajero de bitcoins en Sarrià – Sant Gervasi empotrando su coche https://t.co/muvKiSnC2y pic.twitter.com/971fkSJvWa – CPU Comunidad y Policías Unidos (@CPU_Police) November 12, 2021

#Barcelona: Uno de los asaltantes roció a los testigos con un extintor para evitar que grabaran el robo del cajero de #bitcoins… pic.twitter.com/Qr2TvMZVu7 – CPU Comunidad y Policías Unidos (@CPU_Police) November 12, 2021

This is the second such attack in recent years. A few weeks ago, a group of people tried to rob a GBTC cashier, as a result of which he received minor injuries.

According to the online service Coin ATM Radar, there are 158 bitcoin ATMs in Spain. This is the highest rate in all of Europe.

As already reported by OBOZREVATEL, Spain may have its own national cryptocurrency. A corresponding proposal came from the Spanish Socialist Party after the European Central Bank announced its intention to create a digital euro.