Governor Andrei Bocharov demanded that the Investigative Committee investigate who and how found out about his wealth and real estate | v1.ru

Recall that Natalya Kazachkova operates in Volgograd as a large and successful businessman. A woman from the city of Klintsy, Bryansk Region, had a joint business in the past and rented a neighboring office with Alexander Sivakov, who in Volgograd was both the vice-mayor and executive director of the Red October VMK, and the head of the Volgograd Region Economic Development Corporation. She also acquired the territory of the former cargo port in the Voroshilovsky district, bought the former Oktyabrskaya hotel and rented out a house on Latoshinka to Andrei Bocharov. It is for the attempt to set fire to the house of Natalya Kazachkova, qualified by the investigation as terrorism and an attempt on the life of Governor Andrei Bocharov, that Mikhail Muzraev, the ex-head of the Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee for the Volgograd Region, is now being tried in Rostov-on-Don.

As Anatoly Sologubov told the V1.RU journalist, he really did report such information to representatives of the investigating authorities during the interview.

– I do not know that a criminal case has been initiated. I was summoned to the Investigative Committee with regard to where I took the information published in the video, the journalist said. – I said that I partially got it from the telegram bot “Eye of God”. I have no desire to hide information, I am always ready to assist the investigation. But the questions weren’t about what I posted, they were about where I got it. Everything was obtained by honest labor and in open sources. In relation to the procedural check against me, as I understand it, a refusal decision was made. And now, apparently, another case has been opened.