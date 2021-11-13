Gunzburg appreciated the importance of introducing QR codes in public places

https://ria.ru/20211113/qr-kody-1758874747.html

The introduction of QR codes in public places and in transport can prevent the occurrence of significant COVID-19 mutations, since unvaccinated people will not transmit

MOSCOW, November 13 – RIA Novosti. The introduction of QR codes in public places and on transport can prevent the appearance of significant mutations of COVID-19, since unvaccinated people will not transmit the causative agent of the disease, Alexander Gunzburg, director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, told RIA Novosti. consideration by the State Duma of bills on the use of QR codes in public places and in transport. Visits to these places, as well as the purchase of air and train tickets will be possible only upon presentation of the QR code on vaccination, or a certificate confirming the transferred coronavirus, or a medical withdrawal from vaccination. In this case, a negative PCR test can be used until February 1, after this date Such an opportunity will remain only for citizens with a medical outlet. At the same time, minors will not be required to have QR codes.

