Gunzburg called a method of treating critically ill patients with COVID-19 – RBC

Patients who are seriously ill with coronavirus are injected with drugs in the form of a liquid, and those who are sick in mild to moderate form – in the form of pills. This was announced by the director of the National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after N.F. Gamalei Alexander Gintsburg, RIA Novosti reports.

“There is no final understanding. But, based on general considerations, if these are severe patients, then it is, as a rule, liquid, because it is injected. If they are patients of moderate severity or mild patients, then these are, as a rule, pills, ”said Gunzburg.

According to him, everything depends on pharmacokinetics (the study of the processes occurring with a drug in the human body. – RBK), the drug that is administered to the patient and how it is absorbed.

The injectable form of the drug “Areplivir” was registered in Russia



On November 12, a drug for injections from COVID-19 was registered in Russia. The drug is called Areplivir. The press service of the developer of the drug GK Promomed reported that the drug will be delivered to hospitals in all Russian regions by the end of the year. Areplivir also exists in pills, approved by the Ministry of Health in June 2020.