Halle Berry, 54, in a bikini, posted a photo of a passionate kiss with her lover

Halle Berry. Photo: GLOBAL LOOK PRESS

For a year now, Halle Berry has been dating musician Van Hunt. The 51-year-old Grammy winner and 54-year-old Hollywood star do not make secrets about their relationship, but they do not advertise it either. Before telling the world about her feelings, Berry hid her boyfriend for a long time, and only recently began to show his pictures on social networks. Therefore, the photo that appeared on Holly’s Instagram turned out to be a complete surprise for her subscribers. In the photo, the actress passionately kisses her lover, hugging his neck.

“We do what they call“ whatever we want, ”the actress playfully signed her post.

Many subscribers admired not only the relaxedness and passion of the actress, but also her excellent form. Here, Berry is wearing a cropped top and a floral bikini that showcases her tight thighs.

Holly recently officially introduced her lover to the general public, appearing with him on the red carpet at the Oscars -2021. Little is known about the personal life of Berry’s chosen one – Van does not like to talk about himself in interviews. He has an adult son, Drake, from a previous relationship, who, like his father, is passionate about music.

The actress is raising two children from previous marriages. 13-year-old daughter Nalah Holly gave birth to a Canadian fashion model Gabriel Aubrey. 7-year-old Mateo was born in a marriage with French actor Olivier Martinez. She parted with both husbands far from amicable. In an interview, Holly mentioned motherhood – the actress regrets that she gave birth to children so late. Berry claims that she really enjoyed being pregnant and says that she could have had at least five children if not for her busy schedule.

But, despite being busy, Holly always finds time for sports. The actress is a workout fanatic and works out almost daily under the supervision of a personal trainer. It is not surprising that in her years the artist remains in enviable shape. Berry once won the title of “Miss America”, and since then carefully monitors nutrition. She does not follow a strict diet, but tries not to eat anything fatty, sweet and harmful.