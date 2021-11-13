Heroes of “Harry Potter” will reunite in a special episode for the 20th anniversary of the film :: Impressions :: RBC Style

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint will take part in a special episode dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the release of the first Harry Potter film

Warner Bros. has invited the main actors of the Harry Potter franchise Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint to shoot a special project dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter franchise, according to Hypbae.

The project will consist of one special episode. It is noted that for fans of the franchise, some iconic scenes will be recreated, including boarding the Hogwarts Express on platform 9¾ and the Yule Ball.

According to The Sun, the creators of the Potters want to repeat the success of the Friends reunion.

“The alleged show is shrouded in mystery as the creators of the franchise want to finalize everything first. It will be amazing if they succeed, they offered the actors big royalties for this reunion, ”a source commented to The Sun.

Filming will begin in late November in London. Other details of the project are not yet known.

The series of films about the wizard Harry Potter is based on the books of the English writer J.K. Rowling. The series was released by Warner Bros. and consists of ten films, from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011). It also includes the spin-off Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and its sequel, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. The Fantastic Beasts triquel is expected to be released in 2022.