how did the stars support British footballers at Euro 2020?

Yesterday’s Euro 2020 final between the national teams of Italy and England was, without exaggeration, a grandiose event. The game was filled with dramatic moments and attracted millions of fans from the screens, and special guests (not only Prince William) were noticed at Wembley Stadium in England. So who came to support the teams?

Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince George

The Cambridge couple were present in an expanded roster: Kate Middleton completed a period of self-isolation and attended the match with her husband and eldest son Prince George, who has already become a meme on the Web thanks to the vivid reaction to the game of the England national team.

After the game, Keith and William immediately expressed their words of support for the national team on their Twitter account: “You did a lot, it just wasn’t our day. You should all be proud of yourself and move on with your head held high. I know there is much more to come. “

@England, you’ve all come so far, but sadly this time it wasn’t our day. You can all hold your heads high, and be so proud of yourselves – I know there’s more to come. W – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 11, 2021

Probably the most famous British footballer, David Beckham, was noticed not far from the monarchs. He hasn’t played for England for a long time, but he often comes to support the players at important matches. We have already seen him at the match between England and Germany, David also could not miss the final, taking his son Romeo and daughter Harper with him to the game.

Kate Moss and daughter Leela and David Beckham with son Romeo and daughter Harper

The appearance on the VIP-tribune of Hollywood actor Tom Cruise was unexpected for many. He turned out to be a real football fan, actively rooting for the English national team and exchanging comments with Beckham, who was sitting nearby.

Tom Cruise and David Beckham

Before the match, the actor addressed the national team via video link, the captain of the national team, Harry Kane, announced this: “Tom Cruise contacted us on Friday afternoon. He was here in the UK and called us via FaceTime to wish us the best. He was very kind, ”Marca quotes him with a reference to BBC Radio 5.

Tom Cruise, Kate Moss and David Beckham

British supermodel Kate Moss also appeared at Wembley last night, accompanied by her daughter Leela. Kate happily posed for photographers in the company of Cruise and Beckham and worried about the national team from the stands.

Final Euro 2020.

As you already know, the Italian national team became the champion of Euro 2020. The winner was determined as a result of a penalty shootout, and in our editorial office there are still disputes about which of the teams is more worthy of the cup.