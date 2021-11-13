How much Harry and Meghan earned from interviewing

Your childhood from the royal palace in Great Britain also needs to be sold and this is part of the western world, when everything that can be sold is for sale. CBS earned $ 19 million in advertising during an interview with Harry and Meghan. And how much did the young ones earn? We are talking about contracts worth hundreds of millions.

“I talked to my brother and father, but the conversations turned out to be unproductive.” American TV channel CBS – about the first steps of the British royal family towards each other.

After the discord over the scandalous interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, there were reports that the dialogue with Buckingham Palace had resumed. Well, as they say, less than two weeks have passed. At the same time, as stated, the royal family is in contact only with the prince, and so far no one has discussed the situation with his wife. Although, there is something to talk about.

Megan made a number of sensational statements about the oppressive environment in which she happened to live. Here are thoughts of suicide, and deception, and quarrels, and racism, which seems to have been shown by one of the relatives. In general, a serious blow has been dealt to the image of the British monarchy. And at the same time, according to the Daily Mail, the couple have already stopped using the royal monogram.

Instead, the official letters now include the logo of their NGO. Apparently, having lost all privileges, Harry and Megan began to work harder on their own brand. Will it be successful and, most importantly, profitable?

One second of this golden ether is worth many times the monthly salary of the average American. CBS earned at least $ 19 million for the sale of advertisements in the interviews with Megan and Harry. And presenter Oprah Winfrey’s bank account got seven richer. The Dukes of Sussex themselves allegedly did not receive a cent for a two-hour session of revelations. But there was no such goal either. After all, the interview is just a trailer for the viewer’s seed, promising incredible profits for the reality show about the dirty linen of the royal family starts from day to day and obviously will not be limited to one season.

“Any project of such a level and such a rank, it certainly needs to be warmed up, and not by someone else, but by another star, and Oprah is a megastar. They are famous in the media field, their brand can and are very effectively able to monetize.” , – said Nikolay Grigoriev, a marketer.

Megan and Harry promised: an interview with Oprah is the last time they will speak publicly about the royal family, but not even a month has passed since the couple again turned to the press, sharing the details of the prince’s private conversations with his father and brother. And after that, the presenter Gail King did not fail to declare: Megan has compromising evidence on the crown.

Sources close to the dukes claim that Markle kept a diary all the time she spent at Buckingham Palace, and if it is released, there is no doubt that it will become a bestseller. Harry himself does not lag behind his wife, in 2019 he promised the public a project in which he would tell in detail about the years of his life after the loss of his mother. The death of Princess Diana is still an interesting topic for society, and most importantly, it is well-sold.

“Their childhood from the royal palace in Great Britain also needs to be sold and this is a part of the western world, when everything that can be sold is for sale. They will play the man and woman that the Windsors wanted to separate, but they did not succeed, history will most likely go with a bang, “- said political scientist, expert of the International Institute for Humanitarian and Political Research Vladimir Bruter.

After breaking off relations with the British monarchy, the couple had only $ 13 million of Harry’s inheritance left to him by his mother and 2 million of Markle’s savings. You can’t walk on a king’s leg. And even the house in Santa Barbara, where the couple now live, was taken on a mortgage by them, the obligations of which are still $ 10 million. The situation was corrected by fat contracts with the largest streaming and video platforms, and the total amount for them can reach $ 250 million. Dukes are required to create content, documentaries and series, shows and audio podcasts. But the question is whether they have enough material for such long-term plans.

“The interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in which the dirty laundry of the Windsor dynasty is rinsed is a disposable product, it cannot be used very many times. It is obvious, nevertheless, that Megan and Harry will do this in the future,” said the deputy Director of the Institute of History and Politics of the Moscow State Pedagogical University Vladimir Shapovalov.

And if there is no theme, it can always be artificially created. Meghan has already been accused of misleading the public by mixing together stories of her son’s divestment and protection with his skin color. Indeed, in fact, Archie initially could not claim the title. According to British law, the Crown Prince is the eldest son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales, that is, the firstborn of William and Kate Middleton.

But, apparently, there is no need to worry about new content yet. Megan is pregnant and is about to give birth to another heir to Prince Harry. For Western show business, adding celebrities to families is also extremely profitable, and therefore, very soon, new interviews and frames of a happy family will decorate the covers and pages of glossy magazines.