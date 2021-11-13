How NASA thanked Hanks for his role in the drama “Apollo 13”

Tom Hanks is a wonderful actor, throughout his career he has played in more than a hundred films: he was a producer, screenwriter and director, hosted on television and constantly participated in charity. It was for this that the public christened him “American Dad”. “Rambler” will tell unexpected facts from his life that you did not know about.

Photo: Shot from the film “Apollo 13” Shot from the film “Apollo 13”

Family members starred in Tom Hanks directorial debut

Hanks included his second wife, Rita Wilson, and children from his first marriage, Colin and Elizabeth, to the cast of the directorial debut of What You Do. This is the only film in which they all played together.

An asteroid named after Tom Hanks

Indeed, the asteroid 12818 Tomhanks revolves around the Sun in space. So NASA decided to thank the actor for his role in the drama “Apollo 13”.

“I hope the asteroid named after me does not fall on my head,”

– joked Hanks in an interview.

Collects typewriters

Angelina Jolie has a special passion for piercing and cutting objects and collects knives. Nicolas Cage is a huge fan of rare comics. But Tom Hanks’ hobby can be called the most intelligent and stylish – he collects typewriters. The actor’s collection contains more than 80 rarities, including the legendary Underwood and Hermes 3000.

Watches his films only once