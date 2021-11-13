How to make your character in GTA Online look like Keanu Reeves from John Wick

GTA Online players love the fact that they can recreate some of their favorite and recognizable faces in the game. Player skills in the character creation screen in GTA Online can produce some pretty amazing results.

Keanu Reeves’ character John Wick remains a popular choice for GTA Online characters; let other players on the network know that the avatar wants revenge and cannot be contacted.

This article will help players make their GTA Online characters look like John Wick Keanu Reeves.

How to Recreate John Wick in GTA Online

The first thing players need to do to create characters in GTA Online is find the right legacy to give birth to a son with Keanu-like traits. For example, players should look for a sharp or chiseled chin.

By manipulating features such as eyebrows and mouths, GTA Online players can more accurately define the appearance of their characters. Gamers can easily do this on their own when creating an avatar.

Once a character has been created with the appropriate physical characteristics, GTA Online players should be given John Wick’s signature hairstyle and beard. At the hairdresser Long hair and Stubble options are what players should choose.

GTA Online: John Wick Costume

An easy-to-sew outfit can be purchased at any clothing store. Start by shopping for clothes in Business robbery chapter Outfits… Consultant the option with pants and a jacket included is what players need to buy.

Next, GTA Online players can put on a pair of smart All black oxfords from the shoe section of the store before choosing a tie. John Wick character options: Black tie or Black skinny tie… These are the closest images from films.

At the end of the day, players should go and get their classic GTA Online characters. White shirt that John Wick goes in for sports. Congratulations! GTA Online players can now roam Los Santos as highly compelling John Wick lookalikes.

For a little extra flair at the end of John Wick’s creation, players should consider modifying the Bravado Gauntlet into a replica of John’s car from the movie series. Enjoy.