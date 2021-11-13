how was the life of popular fantasy actors

Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter)

After the release of the first part of the franchise, the 11-year-old actor woke up famous all over the world. Despite the fact that for another 10 years, Daniel starred in Harry Potter, he was able to get out of the image of a boy with a magic wand. On account of Radcliffe the popular TV series “Notes of a Young Doctor” based on the collection of short stories by Mikhail Bulgakov, the art-house picture “The Man is a Swiss Knife”, based on the real events of the thriller “Escape from Pretoria” and the comedy series “Miracle Workers”. The actor easily changes images on the screen, but in his personal life he prefers stability: for about 10 years he has been dating actress Erin Dark.

Still from the movie “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”

Daniel Radcliffe

At the premiere of the movie “Escape from Pretoria”

Emma Watson (Hermione Granger)

The role of the clever upstart Hermione was Emma’s debut on the screen. After the success of the franchise at the age of 19, Watson entered the Guinness Book of Records as the highest paid actress of the decade. Like her character in the film, Emma loves to learn. She graduated from Brown University and then went to Oxford. The girl also always chose guys from the intellectual environment: over the past few years, she managed to meet with a graduate student at Oxford University Will Adamovich and a specialist in computer technology, William Knight. The girl pays great attention to the struggle for women’s rights and is a UN Goodwill Ambassador.

Emma as Hermione

Emma Watson

Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley)

The role of Harry’s best friend brought Rupert worldwide fame, but did not help him stay in the top for a long time. Grint has not many successful projects, of the last – the series “House with Servants” by M. Night Shyamalan. Rupert’s personal life is as stable as that of his “on-screen friend”. For over 10 years he has been in a relationship with Georgia Groom, and last year the couple had a daughter, Wednesday.

Rupert on the set of the film “Servant”

Afshan Azad (Padma Patil)

Padma Patil from the Gryffindor house never got to see Ron Weasley ask her to dance. Looks like it’s time for Ron to bite his elbows. The actress who played the Hogwarts student turned into a real beauty. Afshan was born and raised in the UK. After “Harry Potter” the girl did not act anywhere else, but in her life she had enough action. Afshan grew up in a Muslim family. She fell in love, but it turned out that her chosen one professes Hinduism. This choice provoked a conflict between Afshan and her relatives. The girl’s brother even attacked her, trying to strangle her, and her father intended to forcefully marry a Muslim. Relatives beat Afshan more than once for her feelings for a Hindu. As a result, the actress had to turn to law enforcement officers. Her brother was sent to prison for six months. Despite everything, the girl married her lover and gave birth to a daughter in July.

Ashan Azad

Afshad with her husband

Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy)

The role of the evil Draco brought the actor not only popularity, but also problems: for many years the guy was associated with his insidious and evil screen character, threatened and mocked at him. It took the actor a lot of effort to get out of the role of a smug villain. Tom has had several major projects, in his free time he is engaged in music. Despite the fact that 20 years have passed since the launch of the project, Felton is not averse to remembering the past: he will post a photo in the image of Harry Potter, then a shot at a gift shop based on the film with the caption:

Still not Draco … Why?

Tom at the Harry Potter Gift Shop

Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom)

After the filming was completed, there was no trace of the awkward, timid and plump Neville. It turned out that on the set Matthew had to wear a false belly and false crooked teeth. So after “Harry Potter” Matthew easily turned from an ugly duckling into a handsome prince. His acting career is developing successfully, he is actively filming – in his filmography there are such works as “Me Before You”, “Finished” and “Wasteland.” In 2018, he married his longtime girlfriend Angela Jones…

Matthew in the Harry Potter movie

Matthew with his wife

Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley)

The performer of the role of the younger sister of Ron Weasley and the beloved of Harry Potter in 2015 decided to end her career as an actress and devote herself entirely to directing. She founded her company Bon Bon Lumiere. In 2010, Bonnie dated a popular actor Jamie Campbell Bowerohm and then with the owner of the nightclub, Simon Hammerstern, who is 13 years older than her. And although the last part of Harry Potter was released 10 years ago and there was never a romance between Bonnie and Daniel in real life, the fans keep up with the actress:

Does Potter know? Or does this spineless brat give a damn? – fans write under the photos of Bonnie with her boyfriend.

Bonnie as Jenny Weasley