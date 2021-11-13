“Imagine if Kim Kardashian wanted to fight Amanda Nunez.” UFC Chief White on Mayweather vs. Paul – June 8, 2021

UFC President Dana White criticized an exhibition boxing match between undefeated former world champion in five weight divisions Floyd Mayweather and popular video blogger Logan Paul, and also called stupid people who paid money to broadcast this fight.

The fight, which was not served by the judges, lasted all the planned eight rounds. No winner has been announced.

“It wasn’t a damn boxing match. As I said, there will always be a market for this. There will always be people willing to shell out $ 50 to see this. This is so far from what we are doing. Think about it – imagine if Kim Kardashian wanted to fight Amanda Nunez. How big do you think this fight would be? It would be great. It would be the biggest fight, but stop it, damn it!

This is exactly what boxing has always been. You create energy around the fight, and then you watch it, turn off the TV and say, “I wasted the evening, I had to do something else.” I don’t want people to feel this way when they turn off the TV after watching our fights.

I’m not trying to crap these guys. Look, if there are people who are stupid enough to spend that kind of money, you deserve to take the money of these dummies. They deserve it. The guys who came out, got in a fight, and made you pay $ 50 deserve your money. You are fools, “White quotes BJ Penn with reference to MMAFighting.

