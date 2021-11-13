https://ria.ru/20211113/bezhentsy-1758904711.html
In Belarus, estimated the number of refugees on the border with Poland
The situation in the refugee camp is not easy, about two thousand people continue to be there, the first deputy chairman of the State Border Committee told reporters … RIA Novosti, 11/13/2021
Checkpoint “BRUZGI” (Belarusian-Polish border), November 13 – RIA Novosti. The situation in the refugee camp is not easy, about two thousand people continue to be there, Igor Butkevich, the first deputy chairman of the State Border Committee of Belarus, told reporters. “There are citizens of different states, different nationalities, about two thousand people,” the official said. in difficult conditions, however, the Belarusian side brings them firewood, water, delivers other humanitarian aid. According to him, migrants are clearly striving to get to the EU, but “so far, for certain reasons, they are not allowed there.” This week, the Republic’s State Border Committee reported that a large group of refugees, mostly Kurds, set up a spontaneous camp near the Bruzgi checkpoint on the border with Poland in the Grodno region. The Polish security forces do not let them through, apart from refugees arriving from Belarus, the migrants, in turn, made attempts to overcome the barriers, they were stopped with tear gas. In total, about two thousand people gathered there. The President of Poland introduced a state of emergency in the region, the military was involved in protecting the borders. Lithuania, Latvia and Poland accuse Minsk of creating a migration crisis, the Belarusian authorities deny any involvement in it. Alexander Lukashenko noted that he will no longer restrain the flow of illegal migrants to the EU countries, since “because of the West’s sanctions, there is neither money nor strength for this.”
Checkpoint “BRUZGI” (Belarusian-Polish border), November 13 – RIA Novosti. The situation in the refugee camp is not easy, about two thousand people continue to be there, Igor Butkevich, First Deputy Chairman of the State Border Committee of Belarus, told reporters.
“There are citizens of different states, different nationalities, about two thousand people here,” the official said.
Butkevich noted that they have to live in difficult conditions, but the Belarusian side brings them firewood, water, and delivers other humanitarian aid.
According to him, migrants are unambiguously striving to get into the EU, but “so far, for certain reasons, they are not allowed there.”
In total, about two thousand people gathered there. The President of Poland introduced a state of emergency in the region, the military was involved in the protection of the borders.
