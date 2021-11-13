https://ria.ru/20211113/belgrad-1758880845.html

In Belgrade, the ship that fired the first volleys of the First World War was restored

2021-11-13T09: 15

2021-11-13T09: 15

2021-11-13T10: 00

BELGRADE, November 13 – RIA Novosti. A unique ship, from which guns were fired at the very beginning of the First World War, was installed under the walls of the Belgrade Fortress on the anniversary of the end of the war and is open for inspection, RIA Novosti reports. countries in the First and Second World Wars, on November 11 officially celebrated the signing of the armistice in 1918. In the very center of the Serbian capital on the Sava River, near the place of its confluence with the Danube, under the walls of the Belgrade Fortress, in November a unique ship-museum was moored and opened for visiting. The ship can be freely inspected, inside there is an exposition of historical photographs and objects. “It was from this ship, which was … one of the (low-board armored ships) monitors of the Austro-Hungarian Naval Forces, the first salvo was fired at Belgrade and the First World War began. he was “Bodrog.” After that, he changed his name and after his liberation became a river monitor “Sava”, now it symbolizes the disagreement of our people with nothing but freedom and independence, ”the Serbian Ministry of Defense quotes the words of Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic, who also announced the ideas to expand the exposition on the river by a submarine and other exhibits. The river monitor was built and launched in 1904 at a shipyard in Budapest and became part of the Austro-Hungarian Naval Forces under the name SMS Bodrog (“Bodrog”). The ship, 56.2 meters long and 440 tons displacement, was armed with two 120 mm cannons and smaller caliber guns, as well as machine guns. In 1914, he was sent to the then border with Serbia Austro-Hungarian city of Zemun on the Danube along with monitors “Temes”, “Samos” and “Keresh”. According to the Military Museum of Serbia, on the evening of July 28, 1914, officers built on board each ship teams and read them the manifesto of the Emperor of Austria-Hungary Franz Joseph on the declaration of war on Serbia. After this, the court fired the first salvo at Belgrade. According to local historians, an artilleryman of Croatian nationality did this on the Bodrog, and active hostilities began that night. Bodrog actively participated in the battles of the First World War. In 1918, with other Austro-Hungarian ships, he was sent through the mouth of the Danube and to Odessa, Nikolaev and Kherson. Upon its return at the end of October 1918, the monitor ran aground near the village of Vinca near Belgrade and was seized by the Serbian military. years, until it was sunk at the beginning of the Nazi invasion of Yugoslavia in World War II. During the war, she was raised from the water in 1942, sunk again in 1944, and raised again in 1946 The ship served in the Yugoslav river flotilla until 1959, until she was disarmed and sold to private hands. In September 2015, the Sava, which by that time had become a rusty floating pier, was bought by the Ministry of Defense of Serbia, under whose leadership it was restored as a “cultural heritage” and the last ship of its class. According to Serbian historians, during the First World War, the country lost about a third its population and 60% of men. Belgrade was liberated on November 1, 1918. The monument in honor of the Russian and Serbian soldiers – the defenders of the city, who died during the First World War at the turn of the Kalemegdan fortress, was opened in September 2014. In November of the same year in Belgrade, Tomislav Nikolic, who then held the post of president, together with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and the Patriarch Serbian Irenaeus unveiled a monument to Nicholas II Romanov. The pedestal in two languages ​​quotes a telegram from the Emperor to the King of Serbia Alexander Karadjordievich in Russian and Serbian languages: “All my efforts will be directed towards respecting the dignity of Serbia … In no case will Russia remain indifferent to the fate of Serbia.”

2021

