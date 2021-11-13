https://ria.ru/20211113/egipet-1758882657.html

In Egypt, hail and rain destroyed five houses

In Egypt, hail and downpour destroyed five houses – Russia news today

In Egypt, hail and rain destroyed five houses

The city of Aswan in southern Egypt was on Saturday under the blow of the elements, heavy rains and extremely rare hail in these latitudes fell on the city, five houses were destroyed, reported … RIA Novosti, 11/13/2021

2021-11-13T09: 51

2021-11-13T09: 51

2021-11-13T09: 51

in the world

luxor

hurghada

Red sea

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/01/1757241277_0:259:3181:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4bd9f2873d6d6420a25c7101d1a23244.jpg

CAIRO, November 13 – RIA Novosti. The city of Aswan in southern Egypt was hit by the elements on Saturday, heavy rains and extremely rare hail in these latitudes fell on the city, five houses were destroyed, Sada el-Balad reported. According to the channel, heavy rains and hail began in Aswan on Saturday night. thunder is heard in the city. Precipitation in the form of hail fell in 20 minutes. At the same time, the air temperature in the city did not drop below 20 degrees at night. The authorities ordered to stop traffic on the Nile River and closed highways, urging citizens to stay at home. In addition to precipitation, visibility in the city deteriorated due to a sandstorm. In Aswan and nearby villages, five were destroyed. houses, mostly built of clay. Meteorologists warn that similar phenomena are expected in the neighboring provinces of Luxor and the Red Sea. So, according to satellite images, storm clouds are currently over the resorts of Safaga and Hurghada, accompanied by a hurricane wind.

https://ria.ru/20211026/sitsiliya-1756348247.html

luxor

hurghada

Red sea

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/01/1757241277_258-0:2989:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4701311eed8d34be34fbbb8d6edb4323.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, luxor, hurghada, red sea