In Kiev announced the possibility of purchasing gas from Slovakia – RBK

Ukraine will buy gas from Slovakia in the event of a winter deficit, said the country’s Deputy Energy Minister Maxim Nemchinov on the air of the Right to Power program on the 1 + 1 TV channel.

“In the event of a deficit, we have an agreement to [газ] import according to our booked guaranteed capacity from Slovakia, ”Nemchinov said, answering the question whether this year there will be a situation when Ukrainians will be asked to reduce their heat consumption.

The deputy head of the Ministry of Energy assured that the Ukrainian “Naftogaz” has all the resources to purchase gas under existing contracts and capacities, including sufficient funds. Currently, the gas storage facilities of Ukraine have “absolutely sufficient” amount of natural gas, he said.

On November 12, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal and his Slovak counterpart Eduard Heger signed a joint statement on the potential for developing partnerships in the energy, military and humanitarian spheres, Interfax-Ukraine reported. They declared the need to introduce a transparent system of trading in the GTS capacities of the national energy operators.