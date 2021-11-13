In Poland, found the body of a Syrian near the border with Belarus – RBK

The exact cause of the refugee’s death has not yet been established. Migrants have been trying to break through to Poland from the territory of Belarus since the beginning of November

Photo: Policja Podlaska / Reuters



The body of a Syrian citizen was found in Poland near the border with Belarus. About it reported Polish police on Twitter.

“Yesterday the body of a young Syrian was found in the forest near the border, not far from Vulka Terekhovskaya. The actions taken at the place where the body was found did not make it possible to unambiguously establish the cause of death, ”the department said. Vulka Terekhovskaya is a village near the Polish-Belarusian border, to the south-east of it is Brest.

Ukraine announced the “engineering arrangement” of the border with Belarus



The migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border escalated on November 8, when organized groups of migrants from third countries headed towards Poland via Belarus and organized a camp near the Polish border. Some of them tried to overcome the obstacles, but the border services hindered these attempts. At the same time, the State Border Committee of Belarus stated that the refugees had taken such a step because of the “inhuman attitude” of the Polish authorities, which refused to let them into the country.

The countries of the European Union, as well as the United Kingdom and the United States, accused the Belarusian authorities of deliberately fomenting the crisis and called for the introduction of sanctions against Minsk. The US mission to the UN stated that it condemns “the organized use of people whose lives and well-being are threatened in the political interests of Belarus in order to destabilize the situation on the external borders of neighboring states and the EU and divert attention from human rights violations within the country itself.”

In response, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko noted that the Western countries themselves are to blame for the current situation, since because of their actions people are “fleeing the war”.