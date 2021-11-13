In the camp of migrants began to set up tents on behalf of Lukashenka – RBK

Photo: Victor Tolochko / Sputnik / RIA Novosti



In the camp, which was organized by migrants on the Belarusian-Polish border, on the instructions of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, they began to set up tents for feeding and heating children and women. This was reported by the Belarusian state agency BelTA.

According to him, volunteers, employees of law enforcement agencies and public organizations work in the camp. A generator was also delivered to the site.

Lukashenka instructs the military to put up tents on the border with Poland



As reported by the Telegram-channel “Pool of the First”, close to the President of the country Alexander Lukashenko, initially the President of Belarus proposed to send refugee children to sanatoriums, but the parents asked not to do this and to provide assistance at the border. Children were asked to “feed elementary”. After that, Lukashenka ordered to organize the delivery of humanitarian aid to refugees and evenly distribute it among them.

The aggravation of the crisis on the border between Poland and Belarus occurred on November 8, migrants in an organized group headed towards Poland through the territory of Belarus. They later set up a border camp and tried to break through the barriers. Some of them managed to cross the border.