It became known who will warm Ukraine in winter

In Ukraine, they found a replacement for Russian fuel

It became known who will warm Ukraine in winter

In the current heating season, Ukraine will acquire mainly American and Polish coal, said First Deputy Energy Minister Yuriy Vlasenko in … RIA Novosti, 11.11.2021

2021-11-11

2021-11-11T16: 52

2021-11-11T17: 14

MOSCOW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. In the current heating season, Ukraine will acquire mainly American and Polish coal, said First Deputy Energy Minister Yuriy Vlasenko in an interview with the Espresso channel. At the same time, he accused Russia of obstructing supplies from Kazakhstan, which is why Kiev relies more on Polish and American fuel According to him, the country intends to purchase about two million tons of coal. At the end of October, it became known that due to the growing internal needs, Moscow from November 1 ceases to export thermal coal to Ukraine, with the exception of coking coal. According to Ukrenergo, the reserves raw materials at the country’s thermal power plants as of this date amounted to 542.8 thousand tons. The Ministry of Energy announced plans to import another 562 thousand tons, of which 200 thousand were contracted by the state-owned company “Centrenergo.” 310.4 thousand tons below the guaranteed reserves. In addition, 62 power units are not working at all.

Ukraine

