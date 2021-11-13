https://ria.ru/20210310/zhaloba-1600655955.html

ITV editor says Meghan Markle has filed a complaint against the channel

MOSCOW, March 10 – RIA Novosti. British Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle has filed a complaint against ITV after the host criticized Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, ITV royals columnist Chris Ship said. Good Morning Britain programs. The program is broadcast on ITV, on Monday the show host Piers Morgan accused Harry and Meghan of disrespecting the monarchy, who spoke of racism and pressure from the royal family. Morgan’s column on this topic also appeared in Mail Online. The journalist accused Harry and Megan of using racist propaganda, unsubstantiated accusations and disrespect for the prince’s father and grandmother. Following a statement from the regulator, ITV announced that Morgan was leaving the program. “The Duchess of Sussex filed a formal complaint with ITV on Monday. It is believed that it was directed to the CEO of the broadcaster. Megan expressed concerns about how Morgan’s words affect the topic of mental health and how they can affect people contemplating suicide, “Thorn wrote on Twitter. In an interview with famous American TV presenter Oprah Winfrey, the retired Duke and Duchess of Sussex made several sensational statements that hurt the royal family and the image of the British monarchy. In particular, Markle said that one of her husband’s relatives (Winfrey later clarified that it was neither Elizabeth II nor Prince Philip) expressed concerns about the skin color of her unborn child and that she herself had thoughts of suicide, and she help was denied. She also said that she was offended by the wife of Harry’s older brother, Duchess of Cambridge Kate. The British royal family, two days after the broadcast of the interview in the United States, said that it was serious about the words of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about racism, noting that “some memories can diverge”. Buckingham Palace has promised to solve all the issues raised, and especially the racial one, in a private way.

