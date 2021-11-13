https://ria.ru/20210624/aniston-1738480535.html

Jennifer Aniston spoke about the relationship with Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston has revealed her relationship with ex-husband Brad Pitt, reports E! News citing an interview with the actress for SiriusXM Radio. RIA Novosti, 24.06.2021

MOSCOW, June 24 – RIA Novosti. Jennifer Aniston has revealed her relationship with ex-husband Brad Pitt, reports E! News citing an interview with the actress for SiriusXM Radio The actors got married in 2000. They divorced in 2005. In 2006, Pitt had a daughter, Shiloh. Her mother is Angelina Jolie. In 2008, the artists had twins – a boy named Knox and a girl named Vivienne. The actors got married in 2014, in 2016 Angelina filed for divorce. Recently it became known that Pitt achieved joint custody of children with Jolie in court.

