Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck kiss for the first time in public after rumors of a reunion

Now there is definitely no doubt that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are together again – the paparazzi “caught” the couple for a hot kiss. Celebrities gave free rein to their senses during a family dinner on the occasion of the birthday of Jay Lo’s sister Linda, who recently turned 50. The celebration took place at the Nobu restaurant in Malibu, and was attended by the closest people from J.Lo’s entourage: her mother Guadeloupe and children from musician Mark Anthony – 13-year-old Emma and Max.

As you can see from the video published by Page Six, the children easily and simply communicated with the old new friend of their mother. It seems that the family approved of Jennifer’s new relationship, and, according to anonymous sources close to the couple, she is especially pleased with the reunion of Lopez and Affleck, the singer’s mother, Guadeloupe Lopez.

Jennifer’s mom and Ben used to be very close. They both love gambling and had fun together in Las Vegas. She is very glad that they are together again. Guadalupe loved Ben. She was sad when they separated many years ago. And Jennifer is very close to her mom. It is very important for her that the person she was with gets along with her mom, – a source told People.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jIIUSEI5-Mg

Recall that the first rumors about the reunion of 51-year-old Jennifer Lopez with 48-year-old Ben Affleck 17 years after the end of the novel, appeared almost immediately, as soon as the singer announced the termination of the engagement with Alex Rodriguez. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck dated from 2002 to 2004 and were even engaged, but they canceled the wedding just a few days before the painting. In 2005, the actor married actress Jennifer Garner – the couple were together until November 2018.

Jennifer Lopez with her sister Linda Jay Lo with mom and daughter

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, 2003