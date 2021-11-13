Johnny Cage is a caricatured version of Van Damme. Narcissistic Actor From The First Mortal Kombats Matured To Be A Great Dad – Best of the Best – Blogs

He won’t be in the new movie.

Sports.ru continues to talk about significant characters and the history of the Mortal Kombat series. Johnny Cage is next.

The first Mortal Kombat game from 1992 was inspired by the 1988 film Bloodsport (1988) starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, which tells an exaggerated story of martial artist Frank Ducks. Soon after the release of Bloodsport, future Mortal Kombat developers Tobias and Boone were approached by the producers of the sci-fi action movie “Universal Soldier” with the same Van Damme and asked to create a game based on their film.

Van Damme eventually refused to participate in the game (primarily due to the failure of the “Universal Soldier”), the project was canceled. And Tobias and Boone made a parody of the actor in the new game – so caricatured that later Johnny even got a tattoo with his own name on his chest.

Johnny Cage is not the character’s real name.

Initially, the fighter’s name was Michael Grimm, but after the story with Van Damme, the name was changed to Johnny Cage. It is a nickname. Johnny’s real name in the MK universe is Jonathan Carlton.

There are several versions of the appearance of the name. In the first, the name came from the studio programmer John Carlton, who worked on the NBA Jam. In the second – from the initials of Van Damme: Jean-Claude – JC – Johnny Cage. In the third version, Cage is derived from the Japanese character 影, which reads ka-ge. This word is translated “shadow”, and Cage is a master of shadow techniques. His special moves in the games of the series are called “Shadow Strikes”.

To record the movements, martial arts masters Daniel Pesina was invited – he later gave the image to Sub-Zero and Scorpio. And his brother Carlos Pesina worked on Raiden’s image.

Cage is an important MK character who appears in almost all parts. Unlike gods and heroes with superpowers, he was at first a simple fighter, albeit with excellent training. But his storyline cannot be told in one sentence.

It all started with the fact that the antagonist of Mortal Kombat Shang Tsung organized brutal battles called “Mortal Kombat”. Each of the eight fighters went to this tournament for personal reasons: someone took revenge for the death of a family, someone was going to rob Shang Tsung’s treasury, and Cage wanted to prove to critics that he performs all the stunts in the films himself, and does not invite stuntmen – directly like Van Damme. Johnny did not immediately understand the true meaning of the tournament, but he willingly joined the forces of the Earth.

Cage and Sonya = ❤️. They managed to raise a daughter and get a divorce

Among the other fighters at the tournament was Special Forces commander Sonya Blade, who really liked Johnny. When Shang Tsung kidnapped her, Johnny told Commander Sonya Jax the truth about Mortal Kombat, a paranormal tournament with magic and ghosts. Nobody believed Johnny, after which the actor went to the shooting of a film based on what was happening on the island. It was not possible to deal with the film – Cage was taken directly from the set to fight the forces of evil again.

Johnny ended up helping Jax find Sonya. Cage and Blade often fought together, and all the while Johnny was sticking to her. They eventually got married. They had a daughter, Cassandra (Cassie), but due to the fact that Sonya did not leave her beloved job, the couple broke up.

Cassie grew up a fighting girl – all in a father and mother. Johnny created a squad of young earth fighters, joined it with Sonya, and Cassie became their leader. In one of the battles, Cassie with her mother and other fighters mined the palace of the rulers of the Nether world. After the explosion, Sonya found herself under the rubble and ordered Cassie to leave her. And kiss Johnny goodbye.

Due to the time manipulation of the main antagonist of Mortal Kombat 11, Kronika Sonya has been resurrected. And also next to the matured Johnny Cage, a young Johnny appeared.

Cage is constantly being killed and resurrected

Cage is not immortal, so he was killed three times in the story. The first time happened during Shao Kahn’s attempt to take over Earth in MK III. They revived the actor in a strange way: the Earthly realm and the Outside World merged, and Johnny’s soul returned to his body. He wanted to take revenge, but realized that if Shao Kahn dies, then due to the separation of the Outside World with the Earthly Kingdom, his soul will again leave the body. Death did not frighten him, so Cage nevertheless took the side of the Earth. When Liu Kang and Kung Lao defeated Shao Kahn, Cage’s soul said goodbye to his comrades and left his body.

In the story of Mortal Kombat 4, Johnny could not sit idle in heaven while his earthly comrades fought the forces of Shinnok. He asked Raiden to resurrect him. And so it happened, after which Johnny signed up for the film “The Death and Resurrection of Johnny Cage.” He didn’t like the look, so he fled the set and rejoined the real battles.

Raiden sent earth warriors to fight against the alliance of Shang Tsung and Quan Chi. The two were going to resurrect the dragon king Onaga. During these events, Cage (along with Sonya, Jax, Kitana and Kung Lao) was killed a second time. Later (in MK: Deception) Onaga will resurrect them to enslave them.

Further, the plot of Mortal Kombat and the story of Cage are complicated to the limit.

Mortal Kombat Armageddon tells the story of the protector deity of Edenia Argus and his witch-wife. She had a vision of the end of the world, and in order to prevent it, Argus was going to destroy the earthly warriors. But his wife dissuaded him, and they came up with a competition between their own sons at the top of the pyramid with the fire elemental Blaze. Absolutely everything did not go according to plan (one son went crazy, the second disappeared, then Shao Kahn intervened), and in the final battle for the pyramid, Cage died with the rest of the Earth’s warriors.

When only Shao Kahn and Raiden, surrounded by corpses, remained at the top of the pyramid, it became clear that all of humanity was doomed. While Shao Kahn was trying to finish off Raiden, he sent a message to himself in the past – and actually restarted the plot, returning everything to the events of the first game.

***

Johnny again performs at the Shaolin tournament, where he meets Sonya, effortlessly overcomes the Reptile (he thought it was an actor in disguise), and then Baraku. It turns out that he had superpowers all this time, because he belongs to the ancient cult of warriors who served the gods. Cage discovers them when he tries to protect his beloved from Shinnok. Further, near-image passions began with Sonya and a chronology failure, as a result of which Cage met a young version of himself.

What will happen to Johnny next – MK 12 will show.

We won’t see Cage in the new Mortal Kombat movie. But you can revise the old ones – although one of them is a failure

In the first Mortal Kombat of 1995, everyone wanted to see Van Damme in the role of Cage, but the actor refused – he was busy filming in Street Fighter. In addition to him, they wanted to offer the role to Johnny Depp and Tom Cruise, but in the end it went to Linden Ashby. The actor trained before filming, but did not get the necessary form for constant fights – in the battles he was replaced by stuntman JJ Perry.

The famous director Steven Spielberg could have appeared in the film. He is a fan of video games – including Mortal Kombat. In one of the scenes of the film, Johnny Cage speaks to the director on the set – Spielberg could have played him, but he did not have time because of the hammered schedule.

In the second MK, 1997, Cage was already played by another actor – Chris Konrad. He practiced judo and it helped him when filming. The stunt coordinator from the first part recommended that the producers replace Ashby with Konrad.

According to the plot of the film, Johnny Cage dies at the hands of Shao Kahn at the very beginning of the picture while trying to save Sonya. But Sonya happily lives to the end and even breaks Yermak’s neck – in general, good, as usual, defeated evil. Unlike the first movie, Extermination ranks as one of the worst gaming films ever. And the phrase of the actress Musetta Vander (Queen Sindel) “Unfortunately, you … will die” was included in the list of the worst lines from the world of cinema.

Ed Boone didn’t like Extermination. The rest of the viewers too – 2% on Rotten Tomatoes, 5.8 on Kinopoisk, 11 on Metacritics.

We won’t see Cage in the new Mortal Kombat movie due in 2021. Sports.ru talked to the director and producers of the series – they said that the studio has huge plans for Cage, and the character will “add sparkle”. What specific plans are not yet clear, and it is too early to talk about them before the release of the film. Maybe it will at least give us a hint of what to expect. * * *

