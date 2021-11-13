https://ria.ru/20210809/johnnydepp-1745040566.html
Johnny Depp will receive top honors at the San Sebastian Film Festival
Johnny Depp will receive the highest award at the San Sebastian Film Festival – Russia news today
Johnny Depp will receive top award at the San Sebastian Film Festival
American actor Johnny Depp will receive the Donostia Award for Contribution to Cinematography at the San Sebastian Film Festival, according to the review’s website. RIA Novosti, 09.08.2021
MADRID, August 9 – RIA Novosti. American actor Johnny Depp will receive the Donostia Award for Contribution to Cinematography at the San Sebastian Film Festival, according to the review's website. At last year's show, Depp was also one of the most prominent guests, when, together with director Julien Temple, he presented the documentary "One More With Shane McGowan." The San Sebastian Festival first took place in 1953. The highest awards are considered the "Golden Shell" (for the best film) and "Silver shell" (awarded to the best actor, best actress, best director), as well as "Donostia."
MADRID, August 9 – RIA Novosti. American actor Johnny Depp will receive the Donostia Award for Contribution to Cinematography at the San Sebastian Film Festival, according to the review’s website.
“Johnny Depp, one of the most talented and versatile actors in contemporary cinematography, will receive the Donostia Award at the Kursaal on September 22nd at the 69th San Sebastian Festival,” the jury said.
At last year’s show, Depp was also one of the most prominent guests, when, together with director Julien Temple, he presented the documentary “One More Each With Shane McGowan.”
The San Sebastian Festival first took place in 1953. The highest awards are considered “Golden Shell” (for the best film) and “Silver shell” (awarded to the best actor, best actress, best director), as well as “Donostia”.
Emily Watson, Sigourney Weaver, Ethan Hawke, Monica Bellucci and others became laureates of the latter.
