Jolie won in court with Pitt for a mansion in the south of France

The judge authorized Angelina Jolie to sell her stake in a 1,000 acre (4 sq km) estate located near the village of Corran in central Provence. Writes about this “Gazeta.ru” with reference to TMZ.

Previously, the defense of the actor demanded that Angelina’s transfer of 10% of her half of the shares be invalidated, since the securities were allegedly “sold” for only € 1, and not for a “serious” amount, as required by Luxembourg law.

Now Pitt will lose the decisive vote in the management of the estate.

The couple purchased the home in 2011 for $ 31 million after renting it out for three years with a buyout option. The castle includes 35 rooms, including a gym, wine cellar, steam room and spa, swimming pool, home theater, and two helipads. Around the house there are several residential and non-residential buildings, as well as a chapel where the actors got married, a farm, and a motorcycle track.

After the purchase, Pitt was personally involved in the design of the master’s mansion and spent about $ 12 million on its reconstruction, and another $ 500 thousand on interior decoration. However, the actor paid them back only after their interior designer sued him.

A new litigation between Jolie and Pitt became known on September 22.