52-year-old Hollywood actor Will Smith is known, among other things, for his sparkling sense of humor. And his fans are in no way inferior to the star. On his Instagram, Will posted an unfortunate photo from the gym, where he is now putting himself in order after quarantine.

On it, the actor vigorously shakes the press, clamping the ball with his feet. Under the photo, he turned to the fans: “Just don’t Photoshop me in any doubtful situations, please.” And, of course, 53.9 million subscribers took this as a direct guide to action.

They staged a flash mob, adding the actor to the most abnormal photos. So, he tried to score a ball, took off on a jetpack, rode an attraction, gave birth surrounded by doctors, and so on. Fans happily turned Will Smith into a meme by posting their own versions of the photojack. And those that sunk into the soul of the actor himself, he published on his page.