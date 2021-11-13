Justification of extremism found in Memorial’s activities

The Moscow prosecutor’s office demands to liquidate the human rights center “Memorial” (HRC, included in the register of foreign agents) because of the justification of the activities of extremist and terrorist organizations. According to the prosecutor’s office, “signs of acquittal” are only confirmed by the fact that Memorial maintains a list of political prisoners, many of whom are members of banned organizations. Recognizing people as political prisoners does not mean approving terrorism, emphasizes the head of the Human Rights Center, Alexander Cherkasov. “Endorsement of extremism” does not exist in Russian law at all, according to the presidential Human Rights Council (HRC). The council members intend to share the pressure on Memorial with Vladimir Putin in December.

Following the lawsuit filed by the Prosecutor General’s Office to the Supreme Court demanding the liquidation of International Memorial (the oldest association of human rights organizations, included in the register of foreign agents), the Moscow City Prosecutor’s Office filed a similar lawsuit with the Moscow City Court. The department demands to liquidate the key division of Memorial – the human rights center of the same name. The reason was the list of political prisoners that the HRC has been keeping since 2008. There are 420 people in it, more than a hundred were brought in only in 2021 due to criminal prosecution for public or political activities.

The list of political prisoners, according to the prosecutor’s office, “forms an idea of ​​the admissibility of terrorist and extremist activities among an indefinite circle of people,” since members of international terrorist and extremist organizations got there.

In particular, these are Hizb ut-Tahrir al-Islami, Artpodgotovka and Jehovah’s Witnesses, whose activities are prohibited in the Russian Federation.

“In each certificate of recognition of a person (political prisoner – “B”) we write: “This status does not mean our consent or adherence to the statements or actions of these people,” Aleksandr Cherkasov, head of Memorial Human Rights Center, told Kommersant. committed actions or harm caused, but only for one belonging to Navalny’s headquarters (recognized as extremist, prohibited in the Russian Federation.— “B”) or to other organizations. But the prosecutor’s office is substituting concepts and declaring that we allegedly approve of terrorism. “

180 sheets of psychological and linguistic expertise were attached to the prosecutor’s claim, Mr. Cherkasov said. The document has yet to be studied, and subsequently the examination and the claims of the department will be challenged by Memorial Human Rights Center in court. We will remind that Yan Rachinsky, Chairman of the Board of International Memorial, told Kommersant about a similar intention when on Thursday it became known about the demand of the Prosecutor General’s Office to liquidate the association completely. The reason for the demands in the department called the violation of “foreign agent” legislation – in particular, the lack of marking “foreign agent” on the distributed materials. This claim is also present in the lawsuit filed by the Moscow prosecutor’s office against Memorial Human Rights Center; the department claims that the center “systematically” concealed its status, thereby violating the Russian Constitution and the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms.

The HRC stood up for Memorial on Friday, calling the demands of the Prosecutor’s Office (both General and Moscow) “an emergency measure that is disproportionate to the violations and unfair.”

“The Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights under the President of the Russian Federation considers the value of the right to association very important and considers the forced liquidation of the oldest public organization to be an emergency measure,” the HRC said in a statement. over the past 14 months, the control bodies have not revealed a single violation by International Memorial of their obligations to comply with the law, and at Memorial HRC they have found only two minor violations. ”

Earlier, the head of the HRC Commission on Political Rights Nikolai Svanidze called the pressure on Memorial a “nightmare” and a “shameful decision.” It is necessary to tell Vladimir Putin about the situation, believes the member of the Human Rights Council Alexander Verkhovsky, who heads the SOVA information and analytical center (included in the register of foreign agents, investigates manifestations of nationalism, xenophobia and extremism). “In Russian legislation there is no such thing as“ justification of extremism, ”explained Mr. Verkhovsky, pointing out the inconsistency of the claims of the prosecutor’s office with the laws of the Russian Federation. Moscow prosecutor’s office. Secondly, Memorial has never indicated that it approves of any activity of people on the list (political prisoners – “B”) – terrorist or any other, or that person himself. “

Mr. Verkhovsky noted that with its claims against Memorial, the prosecutor’s office “freely interprets the law” and thus actually “violates” it. The human rights activist hopes to report this to President Putin at the traditional meeting of the HRC members and the head of state in December. By that time, however, the court hearings on the claims of the Prosecutor General’s Office and the capital’s department may already be over.

It should be noted that due to the liquidation of Memorial, the largest human rights media project, OVD-info (included in the register of public associations-foreign agents), may suffer in the future. Memorial is the general partner of the project, with which hundreds of lawyers, analysts, researchers and human rights defenders work across the country.

In this regard, OVD-info issued a statement on Friday evening, where it stated that it saw no legal grounds for persecuting Memorial. “Thanks to the infrastructure support of Memorial Human Rights Center, in 2021 we answered tens of thousands of calls from detainees, helped almost three thousand people in police departments, represented the interests of applicants in 2,874 administrative courts, and now our lawyers are conducting 44 criminal cases,” the statement said. “The liquidation of the human rights center will call into question our ability to provide legal assistance to people.”

Maria Starikova