Kalashnikova in a bright dress reminded of a curvy star from the USA

The TV presenter attended a concert of a popular Ukrainian group.
Among the latest publications of the personal microblog of the performer Anna Kalashnikova, a photo from the concert of the Ocean Elzy group appeared. It is noteworthy that for the event, the celebrity chose a revealing dress with a deep neckline.
Anna made a high pile for long hair and decorated the neck area with long earrings and a choker. And the artist emphasized her lush breasts with the help of a milk bustier dress with silver patterns and a transparent insert on the belly.
“Unreal concert! Favorite songs and incredible charisma of Svyatoslav Vakarchuk! Great! I grew up listening to the songs of this group. And, despite various political conflicts, art is above all, ”said Anna.
“Wow, Anya! What a beauty you are, the best, the figure is very sexy, you are beautiful! ” , – wrote admiring fans of Kalashnikova.
We will remind, earlier Anna Kalashnikova showed off in a bright orange dress with an accent on her juicy “oranges”.
