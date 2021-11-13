Kanye West cut all contacts with Kim Kardashian – media: March 12, 2021, 19:22

Rapper Kanye West decided to end direct contacts with Kim Kardashian, Tengrinews.kz reports with reference to the Daily Mail.

According to media reports, Kanye West has changed phone numbers and communicates with Kim Kardashian only through bodyguards. Nevertheless, the former spouses agreed that children should not suffer from the problems of adults.

According to sources, despite the complete break with his wife, West still spends a lot of time with the children. The couple have four of them: seven-year-old North, five-year-old Saint, two-year-old Chicago and one-year-old Psalm. He meets with them only in the absence of Kim. Thanks to a whole staff of servants, creating such a communication schedule was not the slightest difficulty.

“She leaves the house, and he comes and plays with the children. They have a whole army of nannies, so it was not difficult to switch to this method. Kim made it clear that Kanye can talk to his children any time he wants. never threatened to keep him away from them, only demands that Kanye not harm them. She knows he loves them and they love him. Kanye can FaceTime with the kids anytime he wants. ” the source said.

The possible divorce of the star couple became known in January 2021. According to media reports, Kim Kardashian has already stopped wearing a wedding ring. It was reported that she allegedly hired attorney Laura Wasser, a celebrity divorce specialist. People around the musician also said that Kanye took as many as 500 pairs of sneakers when he left Kim Kardashian.

Do you want to receive top news on your phone? Subscribe to our Telegram channel!

Tengrinews.kz is also in Aitu! Add to us!